How to eliminate enemies with no ranged weapons in Fortnite

Joseph Yaden
By

A new Fortnite challenge has gone live and it’s giving players a lot of trouble due to a number of factors. The quest is to eliminate an enemy without a ranged weapon in your inventory while on foot, which might cause some confusion based on unclear wording. Sadly, tricky wording isn’t the only hurdle to overcome with this quest, as it’s actually quite difficult to complete.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about eliminating enemies with no ranged weapons in your inventory in Fortnite.

Eliminate enemies with no ranged weapons in inventory

A ranged weapon is considered anything that shoots bullets or projectiles. So, in essence, you need to defeat an opponent with a melee weapon. There are little workarounds to make this go more smoothly, however. One trick is to utilize a ranged weapon to chip away at your opponent’s health, then drop it, and finish them off with your pickaxe. Better yet is if you use the Shockwave Hammer, which deals a lot of damage and is great for moving around with ease.

Another tip is to attempt to defeat an AFK enemy at the start of a match. Even if the enemy isn’t actually AFK, you can immediately begin attacking them without a pickaxe right at the start of a match before they can grab a weapon (as shown in the video above).

It’s unknown if you can complete this quest by simply finishing off a downed opponent with your melee weapon, but it’s worth a try. Worst case scenario, you’ll need to get lucky right at the start of a match, which shouldn’t take you too long.

