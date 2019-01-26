Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite player discovers game-changing heavy shotgun bug

Aaron Mamiit
By

A Fortnite player discovered a bug that involves the Heavy Shotgun, which could become a game-changing glitch with a bit of practice.

In Fortnite, players build various structures to try to gain an advantage over their opponents. Walls, for example, are a simple means of protection against enemies and their bullets.

However, things are no longer than simple with a newly discovered bug by a Fortnite player who goes by the name Airaga on Reddit.

Airaga was in the middle of a match when he used a launch pad to get near an enemy, then built a wall for cover. His opponent, using a heavy shotgun, was still able to kill him, as the weapon was able to shoot through the wall.

After taking a look at the game’s replay to figure out what happened, Airaga discovered that if done at a specific angle, the nozzle of the heavy shotgun goes through a wall, allowing the player to shoot through it.

The video that Airaga uploaded on Reddit showed that the heavy shotgun should be positioned slightly downward at a 30-degree angle while in front of a brick wall gap. The player should then jump to get their opponent in the crosshairs and fire, and if done at the right angle while still in the air, the heavy shotgun’s burst will go through the wall.

Attempts to use any other type of shotgun to activate the bug failed. It appears that, out of all the weapons of Fortnite, only the heavy shotgun will be able to take advantage of the glitch.

Exploiting the bug by replicating it while in matches requires a lot of practice to get the angle right. Assuming Epic Games does not immediately fix the bug, it gives players a way to eliminate opponents hiding behind walls. Players will also have to reconsider using walls in the structures they build, or at least make sure that they are at a certain distance away from the wall.

It is unclear if Epic Games already knows about the bug, or if the studio has started working on patching up the glitch. In the meantime, Fortnite players will either practice the bug in Playground Mode or will stay away from walls after building them.

