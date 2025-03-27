 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass: How to get & all items

By
Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass skins
Epic Games

Fortnite’s OG mode has captured players by returning to the game’s roots, and the OG Pass serves as the foundation for each season’s nostalgic appeal. When OG became a permanent mode in December 2024, Season 1 brought Chapter 1’s first days to life. Its OG Pass included updated versions of classics like Renegade Raider, Aerial Assault Trooper, and Skull Trooper spanning 45 tiers, combining simplicity with rewards that echoed 2017’s grungy charm. The pass went wonderfully with the bare-bones map and Double Pump meta, causing a surge of excitement among OG fans.

Season 2, which premiered on January 31, 2025, increased the stakes with the return of Tilted Towers and a new OG Pass. This time, players had access to reinvented versions of Sparkle Specialist, Black Knight, and Cuddle Team Leader, as well as gliders, pickaxes, and back blings inspired by Season 2’s vivid vibrancy. The incentives, which were split across free and premium tiers, worked perfectly with the season’s larger map and loot, keeping the OG enthusiasm alive.

Recommended Videos

Fast forward to March 25, 2025, and Season 3’s v34.20 update has come, ushering in the most recent OG Pass. Inspired by the cosmic flair of Chapter 1 Season 3, this 45-tier pass fits into the era’s starry-eyed style, with the meteor overhead and 50v50 mode establishing the tone. Here’s how to get it and what it contains.

Related

How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 3

Fortnite Season 3 OG Pass price
Epic Games

To snag the Chapter 1 Season 3 OG pass in Fortnite this season, you’ll need to shell out 1,000 V-Bucks. For those who are part of the crew subscription, there’s a sweet deal waiting: you’ll snag the pass at no extra cost, plus three additional passes to enhance your experience within Fortnite.

Progressing through the pass is straightforward: just level up, with each level requiring a hefty 80,000 XP to achieve.  For those who crave a classic experience, activating Auto Claim on your OG Pass allows you to relish the straightforward joy of linear progression. The pass contains 45 cosmetic rewards including three outfits with their LEGO styles included, but unfortunately does not grant any V-Bucks unlike the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Season 3 OG Pass items to unlock

Fortnite Sir Raven skin
Epic Games

The Season 3 OG Pass will be available to unlock and claim in Fortnite until June 8, 2025, when the current season ends and a new OG season rolls in. Here are all the current items available in Chapter 1 Season 3 OG Pass in Fortnite:

Page 1

  • Power Punk – Skin
  • Anarchist’s AMP – Back bling
  • The Storms – Spray
  • Punk Powerglider – Glider
  • Power Punk – Banner Icon
  • The Rebel – Guitar
  • Punk Show – Emote
  • Punk Rock – Wrap

Page 2

  • Pastel Skulls -Contrail
  • Bubblegum Punk Powerglider – Glider style
  • The Storms – Live! – Loading screen
  • The Rebel (Punk Pink) – Guitar
  • Bubblegum Punk AMP – Back bling style
  • Crypunk – Emoticon
  • Bubblegum Power Punk – Skin style

Page 3

  • Bone Breaker – Emote
  • Dine and Dash – Loading screen
  • R3x Claws – Pickaxe
  • Horizon Rider – Glider
  • Toony R3x – Emoticon
  • Saur Soarer – Contrail
  • R3x Tail – Back bling
  • Mecha R3x – Skin

Page 4

  • Extinction Armor R3x Claws – Pickaxe style
  • Mecha Wrecks – Wrap
  • R3x the Dominator – Spray
  • Extinction Armor R3x Tail – Back bling style
  • Mecha R3x – Banner icon
  • Extinction Armor Horizon Rider – Glider style
  • Extinction Armor Mecha R3x – Skin style

Page 5

  • Nevermore Wings – Glider
  • The Pinfeather – Pickaxe
  • Sir Raven – Banner icon
  • Fowl Mantle – Back bling
  • Nightfall – Contrail
  • The Raven Knight – Spray
  • Sir Raven’s Honor – Wrap
  • Sir Raven – Skin

Page 6

  • Storm’s End Pinfeather – Pickaxe style
  • Ravenheart – Emoticon
  • Knight of the Storm – Loading screen
  • Storm’s End Nevermore Wings – Glider style
  • Raven’s Legion – Emote
  • Storm’s End Fowl Mantle – Back bling style
  • Storm’s End Sir Raven – Skin style

Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout OG Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about the new Victory Umbrella.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass: All items and how to get
Fortnite Chapter 6 Midas with Shotgun

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless has arrived, and this season brings back the popular heist theme to the game that players have been waiting for. From Banks and Vaults to looting Armored Trucks, the island has now Run Amok where everyone is after the gold and using powerful abilities that all merge in perfect harmony.

When it comes to this season's Battle Pass, it adds some of the best criminals in the game's lore and also a popular fighter with his freezing abilities. As always, this season's Battle Pass is a great alternative if you want to get some skins in your locker and do not want to break the bank by spending loads on V-Bucks.

Read more
Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless
Fortnite Big Dill character

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless has finally arrived and it brings a plethora of changes that shift the gameplay meta drastically from a mythical Japanese-themed island to crime-ridden cities that players can explore. The season brings back the fan-favorite heist theme where looting your enemies and bosses running on the island will be your key to Victory Royale.

Since there's a lot to unpack as the new Fortnite season introduces a bunch of unique gameplay items and mechanics, we've got everything listed for you right here as you Run-Amok Lawless in the new Chapter 6 Season 2 island.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless full patch notes
Stick ‘em up! It’s time to blow that vault door wide open and make a… “withdrawal.” Ransack Fletcher Kane's banks, take over his armored cars, and even pull off a train robbery! The outlaw Midas returns with a new motley crew including wannabe hip-hop icon Big Dill, Cassidy Quinn, and more. There’s no such thing as honor among thieves in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: LAWLESS!
New POIs

Read more
How to get Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite
Fortnite Sub Zero Skin key art

For a long time, Fortnite has been ahead of the curve when it came to merging gaming worlds, and fans were blown away by the collaborative skins from legendary video game franchises. Due to these crossovers, the battle royale has welcomed iconic characters like the Psycho Bandit from Borderlands, Master Chief from Halo, and the stealthy Ezio from Assassin's Creed. Collaboration content in Fortnite is always exciting since it allows players to use their favorite characters in the game, usually via the Item Shop or battle pass.

Following a similar tradition of seasonal collabs, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless is ready to go live on February 21, 2025, and a new collab with the popular game Mortal Kombat is inbound. The iconic character Sub-Zero from the franchise is getting his very own Fortnite skin and fans are thrilled. If you're wondering how to get the skin, we've got you covered.
How to get Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2
The Sub-Zero skin will be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and players will be able to grab the skin as they unlock tiers in the pass by completing quests or accumulating XP. You can grab the Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks or have it included in your Fortnite Crew subscription which gives you access to many more passes as well.

Read more