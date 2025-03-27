Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass: How to get & all items

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 3 All Fortnite Season 3 OG Pass items to unlock

Fortnite’s OG mode has captured players by returning to the game’s roots, and the OG Pass serves as the foundation for each season’s nostalgic appeal. When OG became a permanent mode in December 2024, Season 1 brought Chapter 1’s first days to life. Its OG Pass included updated versions of classics like Renegade Raider, Aerial Assault Trooper, and Skull Trooper spanning 45 tiers, combining simplicity with rewards that echoed 2017’s grungy charm. The pass went wonderfully with the bare-bones map and Double Pump meta, causing a surge of excitement among OG fans.

Season 2, which premiered on January 31, 2025, increased the stakes with the return of Tilted Towers and a new OG Pass. This time, players had access to reinvented versions of Sparkle Specialist, Black Knight, and Cuddle Team Leader, as well as gliders, pickaxes, and back blings inspired by Season 2’s vivid vibrancy. The incentives, which were split across free and premium tiers, worked perfectly with the season’s larger map and loot, keeping the OG enthusiasm alive.

Fast forward to March 25, 2025, and Season 3’s v34.20 update has come, ushering in the most recent OG Pass. Inspired by the cosmic flair of Chapter 1 Season 3, this 45-tier pass fits into the era’s starry-eyed style, with the meteor overhead and 50v50 mode establishing the tone. Here’s how to get it and what it contains.

How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 3

To snag the Chapter 1 Season 3 OG pass in Fortnite this season, you’ll need to shell out 1,000 V-Bucks. For those who are part of the crew subscription, there’s a sweet deal waiting: you’ll snag the pass at no extra cost, plus three additional passes to enhance your experience within Fortnite.

Progressing through the pass is straightforward: just level up, with each level requiring a hefty 80,000 XP to achieve. For those who crave a classic experience, activating Auto Claim on your OG Pass allows you to relish the straightforward joy of linear progression. The pass contains 45 cosmetic rewards including three outfits with their LEGO styles included, but unfortunately does not grant any V-Bucks unlike the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Season 3 OG Pass items to unlock

The Season 3 OG Pass will be available to unlock and claim in Fortnite until June 8, 2025, when the current season ends and a new OG season rolls in. Here are all the current items available in Chapter 1 Season 3 OG Pass in Fortnite:

Page 1

Power Punk – Skin

Anarchist’s AMP – Back bling

The Storms – Spray

Punk Powerglider – Glider

Power Punk – Banner Icon

The Rebel – Guitar

Punk Show – Emote

Punk Rock – Wrap

Page 2

Pastel Skulls -Contrail

Bubblegum Punk Powerglider – Glider style

The Storms – Live! – Loading screen

The Rebel (Punk Pink) – Guitar

Bubblegum Punk AMP – Back bling style

Crypunk – Emoticon

Bubblegum Power Punk – Skin style

Page 3

Bone Breaker – Emote

Dine and Dash – Loading screen

R3x Claws – Pickaxe

Horizon Rider – Glider

Toony R3x – Emoticon

Saur Soarer – Contrail

R3x Tail – Back bling

Mecha R3x – Skin

Page 4

Extinction Armor R3x Claws – Pickaxe style

Mecha Wrecks – Wrap

R3x the Dominator – Spray

Extinction Armor R3x Tail – Back bling style

Mecha R3x – Banner icon

Extinction Armor Horizon Rider – Glider style

Extinction Armor Mecha R3x – Skin style

Page 5

Nevermore Wings – Glider

The Pinfeather – Pickaxe

Sir Raven – Banner icon

Fowl Mantle – Back bling

Nightfall – Contrail

The Raven Knight – Spray

Sir Raven’s Honor – Wrap

Sir Raven – Skin

Page 6

Storm’s End Pinfeather – Pickaxe style

Ravenheart – Emoticon

Knight of the Storm – Loading screen

Storm’s End Nevermore Wings – Glider style

Raven’s Legion – Emote

Storm’s End Fowl Mantle – Back bling style

Storm’s End Sir Raven – Skin style

Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout OG Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about the new Victory Umbrella.