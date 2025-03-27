Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass: How to get & all items

Fortnite’s OG mode has captured players by returning to the game’s roots, and the OG Pass serves as the foundation for each season’s nostalgic appeal. When OG became a permanent mode in December 2024, Season 1 brought Chapter 1’s first days to life. Its OG Pass included updated versions of classics like Renegade Raider, Aerial Assault Trooper, and Skull Trooper spanning 45 tiers, combining simplicity with rewards that echoed 2017’s grungy charm. The pass went wonderfully with the bare-bones map and Double Pump meta, causing a surge of excitement among OG fans.
Season 2, which premiered on January 31, 2025, increased the stakes with the return of Tilted Towers and a new OG Pass. This time, players had access to reinvented versions of Sparkle Specialist, Black Knight, and Cuddle Team Leader, as well as gliders, pickaxes, and back blings inspired by Season 2’s vivid vibrancy. The incentives, which were split across free and premium tiers, worked perfectly with the season’s larger map and loot, keeping the OG enthusiasm alive.
Fast forward to March 25, 2025, and Season 3’s v34.20 update has come, ushering in the most recent OG Pass. Inspired by the cosmic flair of Chapter 1 Season 3, this 45-tier pass fits into the era’s starry-eyed style, with the meteor overhead and 50v50 mode establishing the tone. Here’s how to get it and what it contains.
How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 3
To snag the Chapter 1 Season 3 OG pass in Fortnite this season, you’ll need to shell out 1,000 V-Bucks. For those who are part of the crew subscription, there’s a sweet deal waiting: you’ll snag the pass at no extra cost, plus three additional passes to enhance your experience within Fortnite.
Progressing through the pass is straightforward: just level up, with each level requiring a hefty 80,000 XP to achieve. For those who crave a classic experience, activating Auto Claim on your OG Pass allows you to relish the straightforward joy of linear progression. The pass contains 45 cosmetic rewards including three outfits with their LEGO styles included, but unfortunately does not grant any V-Bucks unlike the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.
All Fortnite Season 3 OG Pass items to unlock
The Season 3 OG Pass will be available to unlock and claim in Fortnite until June 8, 2025, when the current season ends and a new OG season rolls in. Here are all the current items available in Chapter 1 Season 3 OG Pass in Fortnite:
Page 1
- Power Punk – Skin
- Anarchist’s AMP – Back bling
- The Storms – Spray
- Punk Powerglider – Glider
- Power Punk – Banner Icon
- The Rebel – Guitar
- Punk Show – Emote
- Punk Rock – Wrap
Page 2
- Pastel Skulls -Contrail
- Bubblegum Punk Powerglider – Glider style
- The Storms – Live! – Loading screen
- The Rebel (Punk Pink) – Guitar
- Bubblegum Punk AMP – Back bling style
- Crypunk – Emoticon
- Bubblegum Power Punk – Skin style
Page 3
- Bone Breaker – Emote
- Dine and Dash – Loading screen
- R3x Claws – Pickaxe
- Horizon Rider – Glider
- Toony R3x – Emoticon
- Saur Soarer – Contrail
- R3x Tail – Back bling
- Mecha R3x – Skin
Page 4
- Extinction Armor R3x Claws – Pickaxe style
- Mecha Wrecks – Wrap
- R3x the Dominator – Spray
- Extinction Armor R3x Tail – Back bling style
- Mecha R3x – Banner icon
- Extinction Armor Horizon Rider – Glider style
- Extinction Armor Mecha R3x – Skin style
Page 5
- Nevermore Wings – Glider
- The Pinfeather – Pickaxe
- Sir Raven – Banner icon
- Fowl Mantle – Back bling
- Nightfall – Contrail
- The Raven Knight – Spray
- Sir Raven’s Honor – Wrap
- Sir Raven – Skin
Page 6
- Storm’s End Pinfeather – Pickaxe style
- Ravenheart – Emoticon
- Knight of the Storm – Loading screen
- Storm’s End Nevermore Wings – Glider style
- Raven’s Legion – Emote
- Storm’s End Fowl Mantle – Back bling style
- Storm’s End Sir Raven – Skin style
Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout OG Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about the new Victory Umbrella.