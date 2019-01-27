Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Fortnite: Save the World’ X-ray loot boxes will reveal contents before buying

Aaron Mamiit
By

Fortnite: Save the World, the game’s lesser known cooperative mode compared to Battle Royale, will make a massive change in how its loot boxes work.

The mode’s loot boxes, currently called V-Buck Llamas simply because they are purchased using the in-game currency V-Bucks and are in the shape of llamas, will soon become X-Ray Llamas. The change will arrive once Epic Games rolls out Fortnite‘s 7.30 patch.

Before players purchase the new Upgrade Llamas for 50 V-Bucks, they will see all of its contents. If players do not like what is inside the X-Ray Llama, they can wait until the store refreshes the following day for a new X-Ray Llama and a new selection of items. The new system will also show players if a Llama will upgrade, which happens randomly to improve the contents.

Epic Games said that the items that will be offered through the X-Ray Llamas will be based on each user’s account, in order to apply its dupe prevention initiative that was introduced in the 5.10 patch. After the Llama determines the item rarity and type of drop, it will choose an item in that category that is not already in the user’s inventory or Collection Book. The anti-dupe system applies to Epic, Legendary and Mythic Heroes, Epic and Legendary Schematics, and Mythic Lead Survivors.

To find out how the new system will work, all Fortnite: Save the World players will receive five Upgrade Llama tokens. The X-Ray Llamas may not be opened in bulk, as players will have to first look at their contents before opening them.

Players, of course, will still be able to directly purchase specific items through resources that they can earn while playing Fortnite: Save the World. Mini Llamas and event Llamas, meanwhile, will not become X-Ray Llamas.

In Fortnite: Save the World, players team up to collect resources, build structures, and defend against waves of zombie-like creatures known as Husks. There were plans to make Save the World a free-to-play mode similar to Battle Royale by the end of 2018, but that was delayed because Epic Games wanted to continue adding new features and implementing backend system scaling before pushing through with the move.

