Grab your best pickaxe and head to the carnival for Fortnite's week 9 challenges

The Fortnite season six, week nine challenges are here in Battle Royale. That’s right, this is the second to last week for this season so you better act fast. The challenges this week will only be around for a short period of time, much less than most weekly challenges. Thankfully, Epic Games wants to go out with a bang since this week is better than the last couple of weeks.

The biggest challenge this week is the new Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards weekly challenge. It’s brand new to the Battle Royale mode and it’s surprisingly fun. Similar to the targets we had to shoot a few weeks ago, this is a unique minigame that players must do on the map. The game you have to complete this time around? Whack-a-mole! Well, sort of.

Fortnite week 9 challenge explained

As always, if you want to check out the original challenge (as well as all others), you can simply go to the Battle Royale lobby. From there, navigate to the challenges tab and you’ll see the seven challenges available this week, as well as your progress. One of these challenges is the Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards one. This challenge tasks you with finding at least three of these boards and playing them.

Not only that but you must score at least 10 or more points in order to complete that board. Do the same thing three different times in three different locations and you’ll be good to go. Thankfully, this challenge is available to both free and season pass owners alike. This means that, unlike the recent skydiving challenge, anyone and everyone can join in on the fun regardless of whether or not you’ve spent any money.

We recommend that you do this challenge in the 50 versus 50 mode (if it’s available) or the Food Fight one. This is to maximize the number of teammates you have and minimize your potential enemies. Without further ado, let’s jump right in and find the three spots that we recommend you visit for this challenge.

Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards location: Lonely Lodge

As of right now, we have only found around five different carnival locations on the Battle Royale map. It is possible there are more of these spots but you only need three in order to complete this weekly challenge. As such, we have three spots that we recommend you go to first. This is because of their proximity to one another as well as the fact that they are generally unpopular locations on the map. You should still be wary of other enemies completing this challenge near you since it is available to everyone.

The first location that we are going to visit for this challenge is near Lonely Lodge. It’s found just in between Lonely Lodge and Retail Row. The spot that we need is a little closer to Lonely Lodge so you want to land there rather than Retail Row. It’s hard to see the clown boards from the sky because they are rather small and harder to find.

Try to land just to the south of the large hill that is located west of Lonely Lodge. The board is off to the side of the main road that runs along this area. There isn’t much fanfare, despite the name of the challenge itself, so don’t go looking for an actual carnival or any sort of tent. Instead, all that you will find here are some picnic tables, the bean bag board, and a scoreboard to keep track of your score.

How to complete this challenge

Once you’ve found the Fortnite Carnival Clown Board at Lonely Lodge, the real fun begins. Don’t let the looks fool you even though it does look like a bean bag game. It’s more similar to a game of whack-a-mole. There are multiple holes on the board that balloons will randomly expand out of. You will need to pop each balloon fast before it pops on its own.

If you miss a single balloon, the game will end and you will have to reactivate it. To continue on with this challenge, you will need to score at least 10 points. That means you’ll have to destroy 10 consecutive balloons without stopping. Though it sounds like a lot, this challenge is much easier than the target practice one.

This is because there is a nice trick to the Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards challenge that makes it much easier to complete. While you can shoot the balloons like the other target challenge, that isn’t the best way to complete it. We suggest using your pickaxe and get really close to the actual board itself. Whenever you see a new balloon pop up, just move your camera over to it and whack it as quick as possible.

This is the easiest way to get all 10 of the balloons in a quick manner. Once you’ve done that, the board and scoreboard will confirm it as well as the notification that you finished the first of three boards. With that done, let’s head southwest from Lonely Lodge to the next location.

Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards location: Paradise Palms

The next location for the clown boards challenge is a little bit trickier to find than the first one. Head southwest in the direction of Fatal Fields. The next spot is between the fields and Paradise Palms but it’s much closer to Palms. In fact, it is on the border of the desert area and the grassy plains.

Find the bridge over the gap between the desert and grassy area of the Battle Royale map. It is a large and noticeable bridge that’s hard to miss. You want to be on the western side of the bridge in the grassy area. There are a bunch of warehouse buildings on this side but you want to go south of the buildings yet still on top of the large hill.

The next Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards location is found here atop the hill. It is next to a cliff, large tree, and old beat up truck. It overlooks the bridge with a nice view. Once you’re here, the process is exactly the same as the last one. Simply follow the onscreen prompt to activate the board and hit every single balloon that you see until you’ve reached 10 balloons in total. With that out of the way, it’s time for only one more spot to visit for this weekly challenge.

Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards location: Flush Factory

The final spot we recommend you head to for this challenge is right near Flush Factory. As such, we are going to need to continue heading southwest all the way to the southern end of the Battle Royale map. We aren’t going to the toilet factory but just a little bit east of it. You want to make it all the way to the edge of the map and head to the east of Flush Factory.

What you’re looking for is the large mountain that is found in this area just before the bridge that leads into Lucky Landing. This mountain is pretty barren minus a large house on top of it. Right behind the back of the house is a tree and the final Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards location that we need for this challenge.

Like all of the others previously, all you need to do is activate it, pull out your pickaxe (or gun if you’re looking for more of a challenge), and pop 10 of these balloons. With that done, you will have earned yourself five Battle Pass Stars. These will get you one step closer to tier 100 before the season ends.

All other Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards locations

Though we’ve already gone over the three spots we recommend you head to for this challenge, there are a couple more that we’ve found. In case you find yourself on the wrong side of the map or simply don’t want to go some of these areas, here are the other places you can visit to find one or more of these clown boards to complete.