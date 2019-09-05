It’s time to equip your best dance emote and jump into the new season 10, week six challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale. This week, players can find a variety of challenges with music and dance elements to coincide with the “Boogie Down” mission theme for this week. Our guide will be focusing on one specific Prestige challenge which tasks players to visit and play the sheet music at an oversized piano. Before we dive in, however, let’s take a look at all the challenges players can complete this week.

Fortnite season 10, week 6 challenges

As usual, there are seven challenges in total to complete. These are standard difficulty objectives, and completing all of them will open up an additional set of “Prestige” missions that are a bit harder to do, but offer up some better rewards.

Regular objectives:

Hit two opponents with a boogie bomb

Dance in front of a bat statue, an above ground pool, and a seat for giants

Get an elimination with the shotgun, assault rifle, and an SMG

Travel 100 meters while dancing

Visit an oversized piano

Destroy three no dancing signs

Dance inside a Brute mech in three different matches

Prestige objectives:

Damage two opponents affected by a boogie bomb

Dance in front of a bat statue, an above ground pool, and a seat for giants in a single match

Get an elimination with a pistol, a sniper rifle, and an explosive weapon

Dance with others to raise the disco ball at an icy airplane hangar

Play the sheet music at an oversized piano

Dance after opening a supply drop in different matches

Dance behind the DJ booth at a dance club while wearing the DJ Yond3r outfit

As you can see, there are two oversized piano challenges that some veteran players will be familiar with. We’ll be going over how to complete both.

Tips for completing the “oversized piano” challenges

Before we get to the oversized piano challenge guide and how to complete it, here are a few tips worth considering before tackling this particular challenge.

Complete these challenges in Team Rumble as there are fewer players competing for the same challenge.

If you’re having trouble completing any of the normal or prestige versions of this challenge, turn on the Party Assist feature so your teammates can help.

Have patience. These challenges require players to take turns to complete it.

Make sure to visit the piano a second time for the prestige challenge because you can’t complete them together

Where to find the oversized piano in Fortnite

The location of the oversized piano has changed since we last visited it for a challenge in Fortnite: Battle Royale. It now resides on the eastern cliffside overlooking the ocean, just southeast of Lonely Lodge and north of the hero mansion from last week’s challenge. Its exact location is in the J5 square of the map grid.

How to play the sheet music at an oversized piano

The Prestige version of the oversized piano challenge has you not only visit the musical instrument but also play it using sheet music. To do this, enter a new match and visit the same piano we provided the location for above. You’ll find a sheet of music there that reads “C E G E C”. The keys of the piano are marked with those letters. All you have to do is play those keys in the same order they are written.

Fortnite season 10, week 6 challenges rewards

The reward you receive this week is dependent on how many challenges you complete. Below is a list of what you’ll get for tackling the season 10, week 6 Boogie Down missions.

One challenge: 10 battle stars

Two challenges: 10 battle stars

Three challenges: 10 more battle stars

Four challenges: 5,000 experience

Five challenges: 10 battle stars

Six challenges: 10 battle stars

All seven challenges: Sc3pt3r pickaxe

