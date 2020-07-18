  1. Gaming

Fortnite: How to unlock every Aquaman skin

By

With the arrival of week five in Fortnite‘s season three, players are now able to unlock the highly-anticipated Aquaman skin. There’s also an optional variant available, called the Arthur Curry skin, if you’re up for tackling one additional task. It’s not difficult to acquire either, but there are several steps involved in the process.

Fortnite has been letting players attempt one new Aquaman Challenge each week, so if you haven’t been keeping up with your to-do list, you’ve got a bit of a slog ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking every Aquaman skin in Fortnite.

Further Reading

Unlocking the Aquaman skin

Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Up until week five, it was impossible for anyone to earn the basic Aquaman skin. Every week leading up to the fifth, Fortnite would unlock one new Aquaman Challenge and, with the arrival of week five, players can finally complete the last challenge. In case you haven’t been keeping up, here are all the tasks and their associated rewards:

  • Week 1: Use a whirlpool at the Fortilla
    • Week 1 Reward: (King of the Beach — Loading Screen)
  • Week 2: Catch two different types of fish in a single match
    • Week 2 Reward: (Sea Shaka — Emote)
  • Week 3: Use a fishing rod to ride a Loot Shark at Sweaty Sands
    • Week 3 Reward: (Trident — Spray)
  • Week 4: Complete the swimming trial at Dirty Docks
    • Week 4 Reward: (Supreme Shell — Back Bling)
  • Week 5: Collect the Trident at Coral Cove
    • Week 5 Reward:(Aquaman’s Trident — Harvesting Tool)

Most of these are straightforward and easy to accomplish, but the new week-five task might throw some players for a loop. It turns out that the trident you’ll need to collect doesn’t spawn in one specific place. Instead, it can be found at one of three spawn locations in the Coral Cove section of the map. All three are rock formations that jut out from the water’s surface, so keep an eye out for anything shiny at these hotspots.

Complete all five and you’ll be rewarded with the popular skin. Of course, you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass to gain access to the content, so make sure you’ve got a few V-Bucks in your pocket before setting your eyes on Aquaman.

Unlock the Arthur Curry Aquaman skin

Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Once you’ve picked up the basic Aquaman skin, there’s one more challenge you can attempt:

  • Challenge: Dive at the Gorgeous Gorge waterfall with the Aquaman skin
    • Reward: (Arthur Curry — Skin)

With the Aquaman skin selected, head over to the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge and dive off the edge. For your death-defying antics, you’ll be rewarded with the muscular Arthur Curry skin variant. As of now, these are the only two Aquaman skins available in the game — although we wouldn’t be surprised to see new ones arrive in Fortnite‘s cosmetic shop at a later date.

Don’t feel like you need to rush through these challenges, as they’ll remain available until the end of season three. Epic Games hasn’t given us an official date yet, but many fans are speculating that it will run until the last few days of August.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Xbox One games for July 2020

gears 5 story modes combat release date ultimate

The rarest Fortnite skins of all time

rarest fortnite skins featured

Beginner’s tips and tricks for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Here’s everything you need to know about Xbox achievements

xbox achievements everything you need to know achievement

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop on sale for only $729 — save $100

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review | Fortnite

Why Red Dead Online players are dressing up as clowns

best xbox 360 games red dead redemption

Sony ups PlayStation 5 production as pandemic boosts gaming

Ubisoft Montreal replaces studio head Yannis Mallat after misconduct allegations

Former Xbox Live head now working on Skate franchise for Electronic Arts

Former Nintendo head Reggie Fils-Aimé joins Rogue Games

The best gaming speakers for 2020

logitech g560 review speakers memset

Spark’d mixes The Sims and reality TV for a refreshingly unique take on e-sports

Spark'd television show screengrab

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gamers will be able to play anywhere with xCloud add-on

xbox series x promises thousands of backwards compatible games at launch

How to add external games to your Steam library

Learn how to change your gamertag on an Xbox One in just a few simple steps