Fortnite season 4 week 1 challenges: How to eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain

Fortnite’s season 4 is live, and week 1 has a slew of new challenges for you to complete. One of the tougher challenges requires you to eliminate Doctor Doom three times at Doom’s Domain, and in this guide, we’ll walk you through taking him out as easily as possible. There are a lot of things to keep in mind when going for this challenge — particularly other players and knowing where to look for Doctor Doom.

Here’s how to eliminate Doctor Doom in Fortnite.

Where to find Doom’s Domain and Doctor Doom

You’ll find Doctor Doom in Doom’s Domain, which is located in the northern section of the map, where Pleasant Park used to be. This area is to the north of The Authority and is marked on your map. The harder part is actually finding Doctor Doom, as he tends to patrol in different locations. From what we’ve seen, he’s usually found in the giant mansion toward the back, or the underground helipad beneath the soccer field on the south side of Doom’s Domain.

That’s why completing this challenge is slightly luck based — since other players may happen to get to Doom first. We’d recommend making a beeline for the helipad since you can easily tell if he’s patrolling the area, and if he’s not, run to the mansion at the end. It’s recommended to search for him on the upper floors of the mansion, but he can sometimes be found patrolling the outside area.

An easy way to spot him is to look out for his huge green blast, which serves as his long-range projectile. He’ll typically be shooting it at other players if they’re near. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to guarantee where he’ll spawn, so you sort of have to get lucky by reaching him first. If you’re having trouble, it might be best to wait a week or so when it’s less busy at Doom’s Domain. Currently, the area attracts a lot of players who are looking to complete the challenge.

The other thing to keep in mind is that you have to eliminate Doctor Doom three times, and since he only spawns once per match, you’ll have to play three separate matches to complete the challenge. You can join a game, take him out, and quit back to the main menu to try again.

Tips for taking him out

Doctor Doom is a formidable foe, and taking him out is way harder than eliminating one of the many henchmen or Stark Robots you’ll come across. For this reason, we recommend bringing a friend or two with you to make it easier. Your friends can put some shots into Doctor Doom to help take him down — or one of your squadmates can watch your back so you don’t get taken out by another player.

It’s certainly possible to take Doctor Doom out on your own, but if you’re going to do it solo, we recommend stocking up on shields and a decent weapon before engaging. In the video above, you can see that we grabbed an uncommon weapon to take him out, but still took quite a bit of damage due to Doctor Doom’s long-range projectiles. If you can catch him while he’s not looking at you, that’s the best time to engage in battle. Players have also had luck disguising themselves as one of Doom’s minions in the nearby telephone booth. This is an effective strategy to use if you’re having trouble.

Use equipment like grenades or stuns if you have to — anything to make it easier for you. The other thing to watch out for are enemies who are not only trying to take you out but are also trying to eliminate Doctor Doom before you. As soon as you land in Doom’s Domain, try to take out any enemies you can so you don’t have to worry about them stealing your kill. Plus, you’ll probably pick up some useful goodies in the process.

The other thing to keep in mind is that if Doctor Doom is in the underground helipad area (like in the video above), you’ll need to watch out for the enemy A.I. on the other end who will be trying to shoot at you while you attempt to complete the challenge. If you can position yourself in front of a wall, they won’t be able to see you, but this may not always be possible depending on Doom’s location.

Another piece of advice is that you must fully eliminate Doctor Doom after he goes down to secure the kill. Once you do, he’ll drop some useful items for you to pick up, like the Doom’s Domain Keycard, which opens up a nearby vault.

