Fortnite challenge guide: Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks

Fortnite season 5, week 13 is ready to go, along with a new set of challenges. This week’s are relatively straightforward, with a few that require a little effort on your part. One that might cause a bit of trouble sends you on a quest to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. This challenge is part of Deadfire’s stage 2 set, meaning you have to complete stage 1 before moving onto this one. For stage 1, you need to deal 300 damage cumulatively with a pistol, so boot up a Team Rumble to get that one out of the way.

Once you’ve finished stage 1, you’ll be ready to start stage 2. Since the Purple Pool you need to visit isn’t marked on the map, you might have trouble finding it. In this guide, we’ll show you how to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite.

How to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks

Fortnite.gg

The confusing part about this challenge is that there are multiple pools, but only one actually counts. Each of the two main “Stacks” at Steamy Stacks features a Purple Pool, and you would think those would count toward this challenge, but they do not. Instead, you must visit the westernmost building in this area to find the pool inside. We recommend attempting this challenge in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you get eliminated.

Then, make your way to the center of the building on the bottom floor and you’ll see a gigantic rectangular pool. Simply jump into the pool and eventually you’ll get credit for completing the challenge. We say “eventually” because it seemed to take a while for the notification to pop up in the top left part of the screen, and other players have reported having the same issue. Just stay in the water for a bit and it should give you credit after 10 seconds or so. (If it doesn’t, we advise you to try it in a different game mode.) You’ll also get 20,000 XP for your troubles.

Just remember, only the Purple Pool on the western side of Steamy Stacks counts — the ones inside the two “Stacks” themselves do not. And if you’re having trouble, we recommend coordinating with your team to get this challenge finished. Based on our experience, we didn’t run into enemy players when going for this challenge, but your mileage may vary depending on the time of day and mode you play.

Once you finish this one, you’ll be ready to move onto stage 3 of Deadfire’s challenges, which requires you to enter the Zero Point. You have to complete these challenges in order so the next stage will unlock — as is typical with season 5.

