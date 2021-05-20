The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live, and a peculiar pair of them sends you on a quest to build and destroy sandcastles. This set is one of the more mysterious of season 6, week 10, but the main idea is that you’ll need to head to two (out of four) different fixed locations. For each challenge, there are two spawns — two for building sandcastles and two for destroying them. Fortunately, the locations feature three opportunities to complete the challenge, meaning you only need to visit one for each challenge.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find each sandcastle location and how to build and destroy them in Fortnite.

Where to destroy special sandcastles

First up, use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) to find both of the locations that feature sandcastles you can destroy. As expected, they are found on the beach, so pick whichever one makes sense for your route. You can do this in regular Battle Royale mode or in Team Rumble. Upon arriving, interact with each of the sandcastles (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, and Y on Nintendo Switch) to destroy them.

After you destroy all three, you’ll complete the challenge and gain 24,000 XP for your troubles. Do note that you can mix and match across both locations. For instance, if you destroy two sandcastles at one, you can head to the other spot to destroy one sandcastle and still complete the challenge. There isn’t really much reason to do this, though, unless you get ambushed while at a specific spot.

Where to build special sandcastles

The challenge for building sandcastles is nearly identical to the previous, only the locations are different. Pick one of the two spots on the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) and repeat the process from the previous challenge. The most important thing to keep in mind is that all of the beach locations are on the outskirts of the map, so you’ll want to make sure you pick one that is close to the inner circle so you don’t get stuck in the storm. All three building spots will be close to one another and are indicated by a blue translucent shape. Once again, interact with all three and you’ll complete the challenge and earn 24,000 XP.

If you’re having trouble with either of these, remember, you can attempt this with a team. As usual, having other players watch your back as you go for challenges is a major help, so try and do so if possible. Though, from our experience, none of the aforementioned locations were particularly busy, despite being home to a new weekly challenge. If you get stuck, you can certainly try the challenge later on when it’s not as busy, and you’ll likely have an easier time.

