With the start of Fortnite season 6, week 11, players will have a new batch of challenges to complete. In keeping with the overall theme of season 6, this week’s challenges are fairly straightforward, and most of them can be completed by playing naturally. There are only a couple you might need additional assistance with, one of which requiring you to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain.

This one could be tricky if you aren’t sure where the tallest mountain is or how to place a spirit crystal on its peak. But that’s where we come in. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about locating the tallest mountain in the game, along with placing a crystal on top of it. Here’s how to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find the tallest Fortnite mountain

Step one is to locate the tallest mountain in the game. Veteran Fortnite players will likely already know where this is, but new players, or those who don’t play often, might be unsure. The tallest mountain is found just south of Catty Corner in the southeastern section of the map, close to the shore. By using the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg), you can see its exact location.

So, we advise landing here right away so you don’t have to worry about climbing up. If you miss the peak of the mountain or simply opt to land in a different location, you can still reach the top by building a ramp. Alternatively, if you play on Team Rumble, you can get to places easier since you respawn in the air after you’re eliminated. This way, you can glide over to your destination much faster than building a ramp. If the match starts and your spawn isn’t anywhere near the mountain, you might want to make your way close to it and then get eliminated so you spawn in the air close to the destination. Then you can get to it easier.

How to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain

At the peak, you’ll see a crystal sitting next to a flag. When you approach it, all you have to do is interact with the crystal by pressing Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, or Y on Nintendo Switch. You don’t need to go anywhere else or collect materials to get through this challenge. Simply land on the peak, run up to the crystal, interact with it, and you’ll earn credit for finishing the challenge.

The nice thing is that you can literally complete this challenge in 30 seconds or so, which is not bad, considering you get 24,000 XP after you’ve placed the crystal.

Editors' Recommendations