Fortnite challenge guide: Deal damage to opponents with The Recycler

Season 6, week 4 of Fortnite is underway, along with a new set of challenges for you to complete. While most of the quests likely won’t cause you too much trouble, one in particular requires some planning. That quest is for dealing damage to opponents with The Recycler, a weapon that must be obtained from chests or as floor loot around the world.

There are two parts to the challenge: Obtaining The Recycler and dealing damage with it. In this guide, we’ll show you how to find The Recycler, along with tips on using it against enemies. Here’s how to deal damage to opponents with The Recycler in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

How to acquire The Recycler

Before you can actually deal damage with The Recycler, you need to obtain it. The easiest way to do so is by playing Team Rumble. Toward the end of the match when lots of Supply Drops spawn in, you have a high chance of finding one. Alternatively, you can eliminate another player who has The Recycler to obtain it yourself. The nice thing about Team Rumble is that you’ve got plenty of enemies to eliminate in close proximity, along with many opportunities to find The Recycler weapon.

How to deal damage with The Recycler

Once you’ve obtained The Recycler, you’ll want to make your way to other enemy players to deal some damage. To complete this challenge, you need to deal 300 damage with The Recycler, which is relatively low, especially when you consider how chaotic it gets toward the end of a Team Rumble match. The trickiest part is learning how to use The Recycler.

It works sort of like a grenade launcher, but instead of using traditional ammo, you must suck up items throughout the world to replenish it, hence the name The Recycler. Use the left trigger to suck up items, which will refill the weapon’s ammo. Keep in mind, you must suck up an item in its entirety to fill one ammo slot. You have to completely destroy an item by sucking it up to obtain ammo, so don’t waste your time trying to suck up large, durable items.

Instead, suck up smaller items like signs, various types of furniture, or other pieces of junk that are smaller than vehicles. By default, The Recycler holds three shots, so you’ll probably run out of ammo before you complete the challenge. The beauty of Team Rumble is that you spawn in with the same weapons you had before you got eliminated, so come back and repeat the process until you’ve dealt 300 damage to enemies.

After you do, you’ll earn 24,000 XP for your troubles.

Editors' Recommendations