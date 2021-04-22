Fortnite challenge: Complete swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle

The latest set of Fortnite challenges are live for season 6, week 6, and one that might give you trouble is the quest for completing the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle. With timed challenges like these, you have to be quick on your feet while avoiding gunfire from other enemies. Since this particular challenge requires you to swim, it’s even more difficult. There can be some luck involved with finishing this challenge, which might cause some frustration.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find both swimming time trials, and we’ll walk you through finishing them with time to spare. Ultimately, you still have to be quick, but with our tips, you should have an easier time. Here’s how to complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

How to complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle

As shown in the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg), you’ll find the locations of both swimming time trials — one at Coral Castle and one at Weeping Woods. For the purposes of the challenge, you only need to finish one time trial, so pick the one that makes sense in relation to the Battle Bus’ trajectory. You’ll want to pick the spot that’s farther out of the way so you avoid running into other players. In fact, we recommend that you loot up and grab a couple of weapons before starting the trial, just in case an enemy tries to eliminate you while you’re swimming.

Once you’re ready, walk up to the stopwatch icon that indicates the trial’s location. Interact with it (by pressing Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, and Y on Nintendo Switch) to activate the trial, and you’ll be tasked with hitting each checkpoint in order to complete the objective. The challenge might be harder than you expect since you have a limited amount of time to hit each checkpoint. The best plan is to jump as you swim, which gives you a speed boost. You’ll just need to time your jumps so you don’t accidentally jump over (or under) one of the checkpoints. If you miss one, you’ll have to go back for it.

As you approach the final checkpoints, you’ll notice they’ll start to flash, indicating that time is almost up. If this happens, don’t panic, as you’ll still have several seconds to finish the challenge. In the event that you don’t grab them all in time, you can restart the challenge by revisiting the stopwatch, so keep that in mind. But from our experience, as long as you’re jumping as you swim, you should be able to pass through the final checkpoint with time to spare. Once you’ve finished one time trial, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 24,000 XP for your troubles.

Editors' Recommendations