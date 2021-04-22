Fortnite challenge: Stay within 20m of a player for 3 secs, wearing a disguise

As part of Fortnite’s season 6, week 6 challenges, you’ll need to stay within 20 meters of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise. There are a few steps to completing this challenge, and unfortunately, there’s quite a bit of luck involved. But if you play your cards right, there are things you can do to increase your odds. Whether you’re unsure about where to acquire a prop disguise or how to actually stay close to a player while wearing one, our guide here is sure to help.

In this walkthrough, we’ll show you how to get your hands on a prop disguise while giving you tips for staying close to an enemy player for three seconds. Here’s how to complete the latest Fortnite challenge for season 6, week 6.

Recommended reading:

How to acquire a prop disguise

Step one is to get your hands on a prop disguise. The main thing to know is that prop disguises are sold by NPCs around the map. The map above highlights all the NPCs who sell the disguises (thanks, Fortnite.gg). It’ll cost you 75 gold bars for one random disguise, so cross your fingers that you get one that makes sense for the area.

Therein lies one of the issues with this challenge. If you’re hanging out in a building or a more rural area, you’ll be easier to spot if your disguise is a bush or stack of tires. However, you often don’t have much control over where you’ll be hiding since the zone will push you into random locations. But either way, that’s how to get your hands on a prop disguise. If you’re short on gold bars, do some looting and take out enemy players to grab any bars they might drop.

The other thing to keep in mind is that you’ll have a much easier time completing this challenge in Team Rumble. This is because your enemies will be able to respawn, giving you more opportunities to find and hide next to them. Pick an NPC that’s within the zone and get your hands on the disguise, then head to a busy area.

How to stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise

Once you’ve obtained your disguise, you’ll want to pay attention to a few things. For one, does your disguise make sense within the context of the area? This isn’t a major issue, but it should dictate where you hide. For example, if you’re a bush, sitting inside a building will likely give away your position. Likewise, a barrel shouldn’t be sitting out in the middle of a field. If you have a disguise that doesn’t make sense, hide in a secluded room of a high-traffic area. That way, you can still get close to enemies without them spotting you.

It’s important to remember that prop disguises only last for a couple of minutes or so. With that in mind, it might be a good idea to hang out close to one of the NPCs who sell disguises, just in case you need to revisit them for another one. There’s some luck involved with this challenge, but if you try it in Team Rumble and go to high-traffic areas, you’ll have an easier time. As a final tip, we advise that you turn on Visualize Sound Effects, which will give you an on-screen indication of enemy footsteps.

Editors' Recommendations