Fortnite’s season 6, week 6 is underway, meaning Epic Games has implemented a new batch of challenges for you to complete. For the most part, the new set of challenges features objectives that are more involved than previous weeks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re overly difficult. A handful of them require you to visit certain locations, while others are slightly luck-based. Others are straightforward and will likely be completed by simply playing.

In this guide, we’ll highlight all of the new challenges, and we’ll provide walkthroughs on completing the more difficult ones. Here are Fortnite’s season 6, week 6 challenges and how to get through the quests.

Season 6, week 6 challenges

fortnite-season-6-week-6-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

As always, take a look at the new set of challenges before you play so you have a good idea of what to expect and look out for. Half of them will likely be completed by playing naturally, while others are more involved. The full list is as follows:

  • Open safes (3)
  • Complete bounties (3)
  • Reach max shields in different matches (3)
  • Stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (3)
  • Hit from 50m or greater with a bow (1)
  • Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (1)
  • Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse (1)

For the more challenging objectives, we have guides on how to complete them as easily as possible below.

Season 6, week 6 challenge guide

Stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise

fortnite-season-6-week-6-challenge-guide-how-to-stay-within-20m-of-a-player-for-3-seconds-while-wearing-a-prop-disguise

This is likely the most difficult challenge of the week, as it requires some luck — not only with the prop disguise you get but also regarding whether or not an enemy player notices you. Check the guide below for more help.

How to stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise

Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle

fortnite-season-6-week-6-challenge-guide-how-to-complete-the-swimming-time-trial-at-weeping-woods-or-coral-castle

The challenge for completing a swimming trial is also difficult, but as long as you follow the steps in the guide below, you’ll have an easier time getting through it.

How to complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle

Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse

fortnite-season-6-week-6-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

For this challenge, you simply need to visit all three locations in any order. Click the link below for details on their locations.

Where to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse

And with that, you’ll be well-equipped to finish the latest set of Fortnite challenges. Some will probably be more difficult to complete than you’re used to, but if you stick with our guides, you’ll be able to get through them with ease. Plus, you’ll gain a ton of battle pass XP for getting through them all.

