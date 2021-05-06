Fortnite challenge guide: Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

With the start of Fortnite season 6, week 8, you’ll want to jump in and complete the new set of challenges. As is common this season, the challenges aren’t too tricky, though some of them do require you to visit certain locations that you might not be aware of. One challenge is to collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. To complete it, you only need to find three of the eight books that are spread out across each area — and you can mix and match.

What this means is that you only have to land at one location to meet the requirements of the challenge, so you should be able to finish this one quickly. In this guide, we’ll show you where all eight books are located, with images of each. Here’s how to collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park in Fortnite.

Research book locations

Use the map above (thanks to Fortnite.gg) for reference. As you can see, there are eight research books in total, but you only need to collect three of them, and they can be from either location. We recommend landing at whichever location is the most out of the way to lower your chances of coming across another enemy team. The nice thing is that these books are all relatively close to one another, so you can quickly grab them back to back, even if someone is nearby.

We’ll show you where each of the books are located below.

Holly Hedges research books

First book

You can collect any book at any time, but for the purposes of simplicity, let’s start at the bottom of Holly Hedges (we’ll wrap around counterclockwise). This book is found on the first floor of the house on the south portion of this area, slightly to the east.

Second book

Next, head east to the house on the corner, and you’ll find this book by the fireplace.

Third book

After that, make your way north to the house on the top right corner to find the next book on the bottom floor, near a window.

Fourth book

The second-to-last book is in the northernmost house on the bottom floor.

Fifth book

And the final book can be found inside the westernmost house, also on the bottom floor, near a bookshelf.

Pleasant Park research books

First book

If you decide to go to Pleasant Park instead, make sure you visit the southwesternmost house. The book is in the corner by a bookshelf.

Second book

The house just north of the previous house has a book on the bottom floor. It’s next to the TV.

Third book

The final book is in the northernmost house in the center, directly at the top of this area. The book is on the first floor, next to a table.

