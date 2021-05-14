Fortnite challenge guide: Activate a rift by purchasing it from a character

As part of Fortnite season 6, week 9, players will need to activate a rift by purchasing it from a character in order to complete a challenge. It’s not a difficult task by any means, but there are a few things you’ll need to know about this challenge before attempting it.

For starters, you’ll need to be aware of which NPCs sell the rift portals as well as how to ensure you’ve got enough funds to buy them. In addition, it helps to know how the rifts work. In this guide, we’ll cover all of that and more. Here’s how to activate a rift by purchasing it from a character in Fortnite.

How to activate rift

The main hurdle of this challenge is actually buying the ability to utilize the rifts. As you can see in the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), there are plenty of NPCs that give you access to rifts. Any of these NPCs will work, so pick one that’s convenient and stop by for a chat. We recommend visiting an NPC that’s out of the way so you have less of a chance of running by an enemy player. In addition, working with a team on this can be a tremendous help since they’ll be able to watch your back as you make your way to the NPC.

The other factor you need to consider when attempting this challenge is the cost to enter a rift. It will set you back 245 gold bars, so you’ll need to have that much on hand before you complete the challenge. There are lots of ways to get your hands on gold bars, such as by completing bounties, eliminating players, and finishing certain quests. If you’re short on bars, we recommend talking to various NPCs around the map. They tend to offer quests — many of which can be easily completed, earning you a handful of gold bars in the process.

To complete this challenge, all you need to do is purchase access to one rift. By this point, if you’ve been playing all season, you should be close to the required amount, assuming you don’t spend your bars often. Speak to one of the aforementioned NPCs and select the option to “Activate Rift.’

Upon doing so, you’ll immediately be shot out of a rift in the sky, allowing you to easily navigate the map. You won’t spawn as high up as you do when the match first starts, but you’ll have enough air time to quickly make your way to any nearby areas. You’ll also earn 24,000 XP for your troubles, so it’s well worth your time to complete this one.

