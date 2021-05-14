Fortnite season 6, week 9 challenges and how to complete them

We’ve got yet another Fortnite challenge guide for you, this time for season 6, week 9. For this week, you’ll come across a variety of challenges that require you to visit specific locations and many that send you into the deadly Storm. The Storm-related challenges are self-explanatory but require some planning beforehand if you want to make things go as smoothly as possible.

Aside from that, you’ll need to be aware of the locations of specific animals and more. Here, we’ll go through all of the new challenges, and we’ll provide details on getting through the trickier ones. These are Fortnite‘s season 6, week 9 challenges and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 6, week 9 challenge list

As always, it’s recommended to take a look at the challenge list before hopping into a match — that way you have a general idea of what you need to do. Many of the challenges can be finished quickly, but some will require some preparation to complete effectively.

Here’s a list of the newest Fortnite challenges:

Activate a rift by purchasing it from a character

Hunt a boar (1)

Spend seven seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (1)

Gain health in the Storm (1)

Shockwave grenade yourself while in the Storm (1)

Survive Storm phases (10)

Build in the Storm (10)

The most difficult ones are for completing certain tasks while in the Storm. For these, we advise waiting until the Storm is still so you don’t have to worry about outrunning it. For these, come equipped with the required materials (such as health, shockwave grenades, or building resources), and then quickly pop into the storm to meet the requirements.

Below are guides on getting through some of the trickier challenges for the week.

Season 6, week 9 challenge guide

Activate a rift by purchasing it from a character

While this challenge isn’t hard by any means, it’s one that might cause some trouble since the game doesn’t specify how to complete it. To complete it, you need to purchase the ability to utilize a rift from certain NPCs around the map. The guide below has all the details for getting through it.

Hunt a boar

The toughest thing about hunting boars is actually finding them. Use the map above to find the general locations of boars around the map.

Spend seven seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken

This one is a little harder since you have to keep up with a running chicken, but you shouldn’t have too many difficulties with it as long as you’re quick. Check the map above for the general locations of chickens around the map.

And with that, you should be well-equipped to get through all of Fortnite’s season 6, week 9 challenges. They aren’t too hard this week, as long as you’re prepared — especially for the ones that require you to head into the storm.

Editors' Recommendations