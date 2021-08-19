  1. Gaming

Fortnite challenge guide: Dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park

By

It’s a new week, meaning the next batch of Fortnite challenges is live. One of the trickier challenges during season 7, week 11 is for dancing with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park. The reason this one could cause you some trouble is that its description is a little misleading. With the way it’s worded, it may seem like you need to find an alien parasite at one of the named locations for it to count, but that is not the case. It also might seem like you have to dance alongside them, but that isn’t the case either.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing the latest challenge. Here’s how to dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find alien parasites

Map of alien artifacts in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

As we covered in our challenge guide for marking alien parasites, you’ll need to find one of these creatures around the map. The map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) has all the details for locating one. As you can see, Believer Beach and Pleasant Park don’t contain any alien parasites, so the easiest and quickest way to complete this challenge is to visit Lazy Lake so you don’t have to worry about traveling a long distance. You can very well acquire an alien parasite from any location and bring it to one of the areas required for the challenge, but that can take a long time and can be dangerous.

However you acquire a parasite, you need to first shoot the egg that contains it to get it to hatch. Once you do, the parasite will be free, allowing you to approach it so it grabs onto your head. You have to have the parasite on your head to complete this challenge, so make sure it latches on.

How to dance with alien parasites

Alien parasite on the head of player in Fortnite.

Once the parasite has locked onto your head, you need to head to either Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park. Since the parasite drains your health while it’s on your head, we highly suggest acquiring one from Lazy Lake so you don’t have to travel far. The ones at Lazy Lake are found on the southwestern side of this area. After you’ve arrived, simply use an emote — you don’t need to actually dance — and you’ll gain credit for completing the challenge. If you’re at Lazy Lake, you can jump into one of the nearby pools to get the parasite off.

As long as you use an emote while a parasite is on your head at any of the listed locations, you’ll earn credit, along with 30,000 XP.

Editors' Recommendations

Plex adds a new artwork-centric option to its visual experience

Plex's Modern visual interface.

The Roku Streambar is perfect for dorm-dwelling students

roku streambar ultra 2020 in hand for scale

The best headphones for back-to-school 2021

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 side view.

How to use the Apple Maps globe view in MacOS Monterey

A Safari window and Apple Maps showing the globe view, both running on MacOS Monterey

Dying Light gets one more update ahead of Dying Light 2 release

Zombies shield themselves from a UV light in Dying Light 1.

Best cheap laptop deals and sales for August 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Google TV vs. Roku TV: Which is the better streaming OS?

Chromecast with Google TV vs. Roku Streaming Stick+.

AirPods Pro are at their lowest price since Black Friday at Amazon

Apple's Airpods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatch leaks as a powerful Galaxy Watch 4 contender

Fossil Q Venture Hr Quick Settings on display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Open Galaxy Z Fold 3 seen from the front.

The outlet is over 100 years old, and it needs a redesign for the smart home

Kasa Smart Plug by TP Link

Fortnite challenge guide: Mark an alien parasite

Alien parasite on the head of player in Fortnite.

Walmart is practically giving away this ultra-slim laptop today

Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.