  1. Gaming

Fortnite challenge guide: Mark an alien parasite

By

The next set of Fortnite challenges is live and ready to go, this time for season 7, week 11. These objectives send you all over the place and are focused on aliens, alien artifacts, and saucers — all of which are the highlights of season 7. One of the later challenges for the week is for marking an alien parasite, which may or may not cause some difficulties depending on how familiar you are with the season.

Alien artifacts are creatures that are spread out around the map in specific locations, so if you aren’t specifically looking for them, they can be easily overlooked. Though, once you know what they look like, you can easily spot (or hear) them as you play. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find them, what they look like, and everything you need to know about completing the challenge. Here’s how to mark an alien parasite in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find alien parasites

Map of alien artifacts in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg
Alien parasite next to a player in Fortnite.

Alien parasites are creatures that are scattered around the world in Fortnite. Use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) to see all of their locations. For the purposes of this challenge, all you have to do is find and mark one of them. The odd thing about this challenge is that you can’t just walk up to an alien parasite to mark it — instead, you must attack them first. That’s because the creatures all start off as green eggs, which only hatch when attacked.

The problem is that if you approach and attack with your pickaxe, they’ll likely grab onto your head, draining your health, but giving you a speed boost. For that reason, we advise bringing a weapon of some kind with you to allow you to shoot the eggs to make them hatch. Then you can easily mark them. Just make sure you don’t accidentally ping the egg since it won’t count for the challenge. Only the pink creatures with the big eyes count, so keep that in mind. If the creature does grab onto your head, it’s not the end of the world, but it can be a nuisance if you’re actively looking to win the match.

How to mark an alien parasite

Alien parasite on the head of player in Fortnite.

After the egg hatches, use left of the D-pad to mark the alien parasite. One thing to note is that they tend to bounce around so it can be tricky to actually mark them. Just keep spamming left on the D-pad while aiming in their direction to ensure you accurately mark them. Once you do, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for doing so.

Editors' Recommendations

The best shows on Disney+ right now

Uatu, The Watcher in a scene from Marvel's What If? series.

The 52 best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

Two people clinking elbows in a scene from season 2 of Modern Love.

The 54 best shows on Hulu right now

Aubrey Plaza with a sinister look in Legion.

The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

Tina Fey in a scene from the series 30 Rock.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Splitgate tips and tricks: How to master the portal-filled FPS

A soldier jumps out of a purple portal in Splitgate.

What’s new on Disney+ in September 2021

A scene from Star Wars: Visions series episode titled The Elder.

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for August 2021

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 today and save a ton — but hurry

Closeup on open Galaxy Buds 2 case with earbuds inside.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2021

Max Harwood in Amazon's film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The best Xbox Series X controllers for 2021

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller viewed from the side.

Apple AirPods 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Closeup on open Galaxy Buds 2 case with earbuds inside.

Everything we know about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The silhouettes of legendaries Dialga and Palkia in a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl promo trailer.