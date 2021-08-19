The next set of Fortnite challenges is live and ready to go, this time for season 7, week 11. These objectives send you all over the place and are focused on aliens, alien artifacts, and saucers — all of which are the highlights of season 7. One of the later challenges for the week is for marking an alien parasite, which may or may not cause some difficulties depending on how familiar you are with the season.

Alien artifacts are creatures that are spread out around the map in specific locations, so if you aren’t specifically looking for them, they can be easily overlooked. Though, once you know what they look like, you can easily spot (or hear) them as you play. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find them, what they look like, and everything you need to know about completing the challenge. Here’s how to mark an alien parasite in Fortnite.

Where to find alien parasites

Alien parasites are creatures that are scattered around the world in Fortnite. Use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) to see all of their locations. For the purposes of this challenge, all you have to do is find and mark one of them. The odd thing about this challenge is that you can’t just walk up to an alien parasite to mark it — instead, you must attack them first. That’s because the creatures all start off as green eggs, which only hatch when attacked.

The problem is that if you approach and attack with your pickaxe, they’ll likely grab onto your head, draining your health, but giving you a speed boost. For that reason, we advise bringing a weapon of some kind with you to allow you to shoot the eggs to make them hatch. Then you can easily mark them. Just make sure you don’t accidentally ping the egg since it won’t count for the challenge. Only the pink creatures with the big eyes count, so keep that in mind. If the creature does grab onto your head, it’s not the end of the world, but it can be a nuisance if you’re actively looking to win the match.

How to mark an alien parasite

After the egg hatches, use left of the D-pad to mark the alien parasite. One thing to note is that they tend to bounce around so it can be tricky to actually mark them. Just keep spamming left on the D-pad while aiming in their direction to ensure you accurately mark them. Once you do, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for doing so.

