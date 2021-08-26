  1. Gaming

Fortnite challenge guide: Deal damage with an alien parasite attached

During Fortnite season 7, week 11, there were a slew of challenges related to alien parasites. Now, as part of week 12, there’s one more for you to complete. This week, you’re tasked with dealing damage while an alien parasite is attached to you, which can be difficult if you’re unlucky. While you can easily get an alien parasite attached to your head, finding another player to damage is up to chance, so it can be a frustrating experience if you’re aiming to do this the normal way.

Luckily, there’s a much easier method to getting this challenge finished. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to complete it. Here’s how to deal damage with an alien parasite attached in Fortnite.

Where to find an alien parasite

Map of alien artifacts in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Alien parasites are found all over the place in Fortnite and appear as little eggs on walls and trees. The map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) has the locations of all alien parasites. If you approach them, nothing will happen until you get the eggs to hatch. To do so, simply shoot the eggs, and the parasite will come out and make its way toward you. All you have to do is stand nearby, and it’ll latch onto your head, and when it does, your health will slowly deplete. Though, in exchange for that, you get a temporary speed boost.

For the purposes of this challenge, we advise making your way to Holly Hatchery, where there are a ton of alien parasites and NPCs. Make your way inside the low-gravity area to find alien parasites inside the Department Store, in the center. Make sure you loot up and find weapons in this area so you can prepare for the next step.

How to deal damage with an alien parasite attached

Shooting at NPC with alien parasite on head in Fortnite.

Once the parasite is attached, all you need to do is find an NPC or trespasser in this area. They’re typically found walking down the street by themselves. After you’ve spotted one, simply deal 150 damage to them to complete the challenge without having to face off against another real player. You’ll have to complete this process quickly so you don’t miss out on finding a trespasser, as other enemy players might take them out before you can deal damage to them.

There are certainly other areas that work well for this challenge, such as Lazy Lake, but using the method we just described is typically the easiest. Once you’ve dealt 150 damage while an alien parasite is on your head, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for your troubles.

