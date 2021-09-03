The next set of Fortnite challenges are ready for you to complete, this time for season 7, week 13. The new challenges are a bit more in depth than you might be used to, but they aren’t necessarily difficult. Though, you likely won’t make progress towards many of them unless you intentionally do so, which means you’ll need to put forth more effort than usual. One of the first ones you’ll likely need help with requires you to repair IO equipment.

These are items found around the map at fixed locations and are typically difficult to get to, due to the overabundance of enemy A.I. around them. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about completing this new challenge. Here’s how to repair IO equipment in Fortnite.

Where to find IO equipment

There are three IO stations around the map that contain IO equipment. The map above shows all of their locations (thanks, Fortnite.gg). There’s one at Stealthy Stronghold, one in between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, and the last one is south of Misty Meadows by the mountains. To complete this challenge, you need to visit one of these locations to repair two pieces of IO equipment. The locations have multiple pieces of equipment, meaning you should only need to visit one station to complete the challenge.

As always, we advise visiting a location that’s out of the way of the Battle Bus so you’re less likely to come across other players. Each IO station has enemy A.I. that will attempt to take you out so we advise coming with a team so they can watch your back. And as usual, it’s recommended to attempt this in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you’re eliminated.

How to repair IO equipment

Once you land, we advise grabbing some gear so you’re prepared to defend yourself if need be. Shields, weapons, and ammo are always good to have at all times. From here, you’re looking for a set of monitors on wheels as pictured above. These are scattered around each base, so do your best to look out for the glowing indicator. Approach and then press Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, and Y on Nintendo Switch to repair the equipment.

Once you’ve repaired two of them, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP. One thing to note is that if you only manage to repair one piece of equipment in a match, you can simply attempt it again in a separate match to repair the last one since your progress carries over.

