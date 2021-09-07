  1. Gaming

Fortnite challenge guide: Visit radar dish bases in a single match

By

The newest set of Fortnite challenges are live and ready to go for season 7, week 13. It’s possible you’ll get stuck on some of the new challenges since they’re slightly more in-depth than you might be used to. One of the last challenges you’ll go for this week is for visiting multiple radar dish bases in a single match. This one isn’t hard, but it does require you to have some knowledge of the base locations around the map, as well as a flying saucer.

It’s not practical to attempt this on foot since most of the dish bases are spread out, so you’ll definitely need a ride of some kind. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about finishing this challenge. Here’s how to visit radar dish bases in a single match in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Acquire a flying saucer

Map of saucers in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Before starting your quest for visiting dish bases, you’ll need a flying saucer. These are found all around the map, but we typically advise collecting the one to the southeast of Corny Complex, under a bridge, since it’s closest to the center. Use the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) to see all the saucer locations. Normally, we’d advise stopping somewhere to collect gear first, but since you’re racing against the clock with this challenge, it’s best to try and be as fast as possible.

Once you’ve gotten into the saucer, you should be aware of your route in conjunction with the storm.

Where to find radar dish stations

Dish station locations in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

At this point, you should have a good idea of where the storm is. We recommend visiting dish bases that are on the edges of the map first so you can get them out of the way before the storm comes. To complete this challenge, you have to visit five dish bases in a single match. If you landed by Corny Complex, a great route would be to fly to the base by Craggy Cliffs to the north, then back down to the southeast of Corny Complex, then east of Weeping Woods, then southwest of Sludgy Swamp, and finally, south of Misty Meadows. You don’t have to take this route, but it’s an ideal path that will likely help you avoid the storm.

Either way, all you have to do is fly over the satellite dish at each base. Just make sure the game gives you credit for each base visited. In other words, don’t leave the base until the progress bar fills up. Remember, these bases all have to be visited within the same match, so if you come up short and get eliminated, you’ll have to start from scratch on the next attempt.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for September 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap smartphone deals for September 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

HP Envy vs Pavilion – Which is best?

HP Envy 14 2021 Display

The best e-book readers for 2021

Kindle Oasis (2019) Review

How to slide in Madden 22 and why you should

How to slide in Madden 22

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

How long does it take to beat Psychonauts 2?

Raz near a brain in Psychonauts 2.

What is Airplane Mode? What it does and when to use it

What is airplane mode phone in airport

Psychonauts 2: Scavenger hunt side-quest guide

Raz standing in the Motherlobe in Psychonauts 2.

Tripwire Interactive CEO steps down following controversial anti-abortion tweet

A decapitation in Chivalry 2.

The best 4K monitors for 2021

A 4k monitor placed on a glass desk.

Does a VPN slow down your internet?

private internet access vpn on sale right now best services feat 720x720

Bose’s new flagship soundbar delivers Dolby Atmos for home theaters

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900.