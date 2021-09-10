The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live and ready for you to complete, this time for season 7, week 14. Many of this week’s challenges are comprised of tasks you probably have already done this season, so if you’ve played a lot, you’ll likely have a good idea of what to do. The first challenge you’ll likely attempt is for activating a rift after purchasing it from a character, which isn’t necessarily hard as long as you know where to go, provided you have enough currency.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know to finish the new challenge. Here’s how to activate a rift after purchasing it from a character in Fortnite.

Where to purchase a rift

The main thing to know about this challenge is that you must purchase a rift from one of the NPCs around the map. There are multiple who can sell you a usable rift, but there’s one in particular we recommend over the others. This is Bunker Jonesy, who is located to the southwest of Misty Meadows, close to the southern shore. The map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) has the location of this NPC. You’ll find him standing outside of a log cabin, so he’s hard to miss.

We highly recommend this location because it’s almost never contested, meaning you can visit the NPC, buy the rift, and activate it with little to no worries of someone attacking you in the process. That’s because most players tend to land more toward the center of the map. You can certainly play it safe by attempting this with a squad who can watch your back. And, of course, trying it in Team Rumble is always recommended so you can respawn if you’re eliminated. Once you arrive, interact with the NPC.

How to activate it

At this point, you’ll want to purchase a rift from Bunker Jonesy, which costs 245 gold. If you don’t have enough, you’ll need to complete quests given by NPCs or eliminate other players to collect more gold. Even if you play once a week, you’ll still probably have enough currency to purchase the rift activation. From here, all you need to do is buy it and then interact with the NPC once more to activate.

It will activate immediately, sending you to the sky before gliding down. This can help you get around the map easier since it allows you to cover more ground as you glide to your destination. Once you activate it, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for your troubles.

