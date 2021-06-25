Fortnite challenge guide: Place boomboxes in Believer Beach

Epic Games has introduced a new season of Fortnite, with an alien theme and plenty to do. For season 7, week 3, a new set of challenges is available for you to complete, but don’t expect to get through them as quickly as normal. This week’s challenges are a tad more complex than you might be used to, with many of them sending you to specific unmarked locations on the map. Luckily, they’re all manageable if you have a little assistance.

One specific challenge is to place boomboxes in Believer Beach. Since their locations don’t appear on the map, you might be unsure of where to go. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about completing this challenge. Here’s how to place boomboxes in Believer Beach in Fortnite.

Boombox locations in Believer Beach

For this challenge, you need to place two boomboxes in Believer Beach. There are three possible locations for where to place them, and their spots can be found in the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg). Oddly enough, there seems to be a bug with this challenge, as we were unable to get more than one to spawn per match. In other words, we tried to hit each location, but only one of them let us place a boombox there. We had to quit out and join a new match to place the next one, which was unexpected since Fortnite challenges typically let you complete objectives in any order.

Either way, there are a couple challenges tied to Believer Beach this week, so you’ll want to bring a team with you to watch your back as you attempt to complete this one. When we tried this challenge, there were multiple enemies that decided to land in the area along with us. We also recommend attempting to complete this challenge in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you’re eliminated early. Below are the specific locations for each boombox across Believer Beach.

Boombox location 1

The first one (and only one that would appear for us at first) is located on the northeastern side of Believer Beach, to the east of the large dock by some umbrellas.

Boombox location 2

After that, the next one is found to the west of the large dock, on the north side of the parking lot in this area. Look for the location by a table.

Boombox location 3

The final location is south of the previous, by the bus close to the trailer park. This one would not spawn for us in a match, but hopefully this bug gets fixed shortly.

