With the latest Fortnite challenges, players have many more ways to earn precious battle pass XP. For season 7, week 3, you might be surprised to find a set of challenges that is a tad more complicated than expected. This week, you’ll have to visit unmarked locations around the map to collect items, or talk to specific NPCs. One challenge, in particular, sends you on a quest to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake.

It’s not entirely clear where all the possible sign locations are, so you might be stuck when attempting to complete this challenge. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know about checking this one off your list. Here’s how to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Pleasant Park sign locations

The main thing you need to know about this challenge is that you must place four signs in any location. In total, each location has five possible sign locations, meaning you don’t even have to place all of them. You can also mix and match. For example, you can place one sign at Lazy Lake and three at Pleasant Park. As long as you’ve placed four across either location, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.

For Pleasant Park, we’ve supplied a map of all five sign locations (thanks, Fortnite.gg). These can be placed in any order, and your progress carries over from match to match. So if you don’t place four signs before you get eliminated, you’ll still be able to pick up where you left off in a separate match. Below are the specific locations of each sign in Pleasant Park.

Sign 1

Again, you can place the signs in any order, but we like to go clockwise around the area. Start with the sign found to the west of the soccer field on the south side. It’s by the bleachers.

Sign 2

Head west of that to find the next sign across the street in front of a brown house.

Sign 3

The next sign is just south of the pavilion in the center of Pleasant Park.

Sign 4

After that, head to the northwesternmost house to find the next sign.

Sign 5

And the final sign is on the northeastern side of this area by the main road.

Lazy Lake sign locations

Lazy Lake has five possible sign locations, so check out the map above for more details (courtesy of Fortnite.gg).

Sign 1

The first one can be found on the south side of Lazy Lake to the east of the house with the large pool.

Sign 2

Next, head to the dock on the far northwest side of this area by the water.

Sign 3

To the east of that is the next sign, close to a bench by a building.

Sign 4

To find the next sign, head east of the previous one, close to the road that leads to the north.

Sign 5

And finally, the last one can be found to the south of the previous one, close to the crosswalk by a dirt road.

Editors' Recommendations