The latest Fortnite challenges for season 7, week 4 are here, giving you lots of ways to earn more battle pass XP. During this new week, you’ll find the challenges to be on par with the ones from last time in terms of difficulty. Most of them require you to find collectibles in certain spots or to visit specific locations around the map. They aren’t necessarily hard, but since the game doesn’t tell you much, you might not know where to go. This week, you’re tasked with placing missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows.

In this guide, we’ll go over everything you’ll need to know about completing this challenge. Here’s where to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows in Fortnite.

Where to place missing person signs

The nice thing about this challenge is that you only need to place four of the 10 missing person signs across both areas. Each spot — Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows — has five possible locations where you can place a missing person sign. Since each area has five, you can finish this challenge by visiting only one hub. And, as always, your progress carries over from match to match, so no need to worry if you get eliminated before you finish the challenge. The map above has the locations of all 10 missing person sign spots (thanks, Fortnite.gg).

Below are more specific details on where to place each sign across both areas.

Where to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods

Missing person sign 1

You can hit these in any order, but let’s start at the north part of Weeping Woods. The sign spot is on the back part of the northmost cabin.

Missing person sign 2

From there, head to the easternmost cabin in this area. The next missing person sign can be placed in the front.

Missing person sign 3

And the one after that can be placed directly on the back of the same cabin.

Missing person sign 4

Head west to a small shack next to the water to find the next location.

Missing person sign 5

The final location is to the south, against a small building, just before the trees to the north of the road.

Where to place missing person signs in Misty Meadows

Missing person sign 1

The first missing person sign can be placed on the west side of Misty Meadows, by the bus stop.

Missing person sign 2

Just southeast of the last location is the next one, up against the red and white building.

Missing person sign 3

Cross the bridge to the east, and you’ll find the next spot next to the building with the striped awning.

Missing person sign 4

To the north of that is the next one by the blue building. Look for the blue and white striped awning for this one.

Missing person sign 5

And the final one is to the northeast, in the top corner of Misty Meadows, by a small building.

