A new set of Fortnite challenges is live, this time for season 7, week 6. While the newest challenges aren’t particularly difficult, they’re slightly more complicated than the ones from last week. One challenge sends you on a quest to open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas. Even if you’ve been playing all season long, you might not be aware of where to find these low-gravity areas. Or perhaps you’d like a quick method of getting through the objective so you can check it off your list.

Not to worry, as we’ve got everything you need to know about completing this challenge. In this guide, we’ll show you how to open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas in Fortnite.

Where to find low-gravity areas

Currently, there are two methods of getting to a low-gravity area. The easiest way is to head to Holly Hatchery on the west side of the map. Here, you can see many of the houses in the neighborhood are boxed in by a purple substance, indicating a low-gravity spot. So you can probably guess what you need to do. Head to one of the buildings within the low-gravity zone and begin your search for chests/ammo boxes!

The other method is a little more complicated, but we thought it’d be worth mentioning nonetheless. If you get abducted by one of the large ships around the map (known as abductors), you’ll be warped to the mothership, where you’ll need to loot up and outlast the timer or collect five orbs. During the looting phase, you’ll be in a low-gravity area, so you can use this as an opportunity to finish the challenge. Though, this method is way more complicated than simply going to Holly Hatchery, so we advise skipping it.

Where to find chests and ammo boxes

For the purposes of more easily finding chests in Holly Hatchery, we advise turning Visualize Sound Effects on within your sound options. That way, you’ll get an on-screen notification of the chest. Your best bet is to head to the large house in the northeastern section to look for ammo boxes, because these are way more abundant than the chests. Though, if you’re lucky, you’ll manage to get some chests, too. You need to open a total of three chests or ammo boxes, so you’ve got some wiggle room. Just make sure you’re only looting in the low-gravity areas, because some of the houses in Holly Hatchery are outside of the purple spots you should be aiming for.

Once you’ve opened three chests or ammo crates in the area, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP.

