For the latest Fortnite challenge list, you’ll need to be familiar with the Whiplash sports car. The challenges throughout season 7 have varied in complexity, but during week 7, a lot of them are more straightforward than you might expect. Since there are so many that require the use of the Whiplash sports car, you can actually get a large chunk of the challenges knocked out rather quickly. One of the last ones you’ll go for requires you to complete a Whiplash time trial.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to find a Whiplash and how to get through the latest challenge. Here’s how to complete the Whiplash time trial in Fortnite.

Where to find a Whiplash

Before attempting one of the trials, you’ll need to find a Whiplash sports car, which are detailed all along the map shown above (thanks, Fortnite.gg). For the purposes of this challenge, we advise heading to Lazy Lake — not just because there is an abundance of Whiplash cars there, but because the trial here is relatively simple to complete. You can get through it quickly thanks to the layout of the area.

But there are two other time trials to choose from, as well, so keep that in mind.

How to complete a Whiplash time trial

Assuming you’re attempting the time trial at Lazy Lake, land there, hop in a Whiplash, and make your way up to the northeastern road to begin the time trial. Take note of the arrow tied to the time trial icon, as this will tell you the direction of the course itself. In essence, you need to wrap around Lazy Lake clockwise, and you have around 20 seconds to do so.

This might not sound like a lot of time, but if you drive carefully and avoid crashing, you should be able to reach the finish line with time to spare. In total, there are nine checkpoints to drive through (excluding the first one), so make sure you don’t miss one as you make your way around. We also found it extremely useful to use the handbrake, which allows you to turn more accurately.

It did take us a few tries to get this one done, but as long as you don’t crash into anything, you should be able to reach the finish line in time.

Keep in mind, you only have to complete one of the three time trials to finish this challenge, so no need to visit the others once you’ve done this one. At the end of it, you’ll be rewarded with 30,000 XP for your troubles.

