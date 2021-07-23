It’s time once again for a new batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 7, week 7. We’re about halfway through the season, and there’s no shortage of things to do. The new challenges are way simpler than previous weeks’, meaning you can get through them in no time. Many of them are tied to the Whiplash sports car, so you’ll need to know where to find it so you can cross the challenges off your list.

Aside from that, a lot of the challenges are ones you’ll likely complete by playing naturally. Nonetheless, we’ve got all the details on the latest set of challenges, including how to get through the harder ones. These are your Fortnite season 7, week 7 challenges and how to complete them.

Season 7, week 7 challenges

Each week, we always recommend taking a glance at the latest challenges so you can keep them in the back of your mind as you play. Some of them, like searching ammo boxes, are straightforward and don’t require additional information to complete. Others, like defeating Riot, are a bit more complicated.

The full list of season 7, week 7 challenges is as follows:

Use a Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (1)

Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (3)

Search ammo boxes (5)

Defeat Riot (1)

Reach top speed in a Whiplash (1)

Drive a Whiplash through the storm (1)

Complete Whiplash time trials (1)

For the most part, you shouldn’t need a lot of assistance completing this new set of challenges, though you will need to know where to find a Whiplash car and the location of Riot. Below are guides for all the harder challenges for the week.

Season 7, week 7 challenge guide

Defeat Riot

Riot is an NPC located by Misty Meadows. For this challenge, you need to take him down, and the guide below will show you how.

Reach top speed in a Whiplash

This one isn’t too bad, as long as you know where to find the Whiplash vehicle. Click the guide below for more details.

Drive a Whiplash through the storm

Again, you need to find the Whiplash vehicle first, and then drive it into the storm. The guide below will show you how to complete this challenge.

Complete Whiplash time trials

One of the last challenges is for completing a Whiplash time trial. These are found around the map and are tough to complete. Click the link below for a complete walkthrough.

And those are all the tough challenges for Fortnite season 7, week 7. They aren’t too difficult, though you will need to brush up on your driving skills.

