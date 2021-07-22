As part of the latest set of Fortnite challenges, Epic Games wants you to get familiar with using the Whiplash, a fancy sports car. For season 7, week 7, there are multiple Whiplash-related challenges, and the second one you’ll attempt is for driving the vehicle through the storm. This isn’t terribly difficult, as long as you know where to find the vehicle. But there is a preferred method of completing the challenge to make it easier on you.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find a Whiplash and how to complete the latest challenge. Here’s how to drive a Whiplash through the storm in Fortnite.

Where to find a Whiplash

As you can see in the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), there’s no shortage of Whiplash cars to gather as you play. For the purposes of this challenge, we recommend heading to one of the Whiplash cars around the outer edges of the map — that way you’re more likely to be close to the storm when it comes in. Of course, how the storm forms is different each match, but if you stick to the outer edges, you’ll have a better chance of being near it.

We also advise getting to the Whiplash as soon as you can so you can prepare for the challenge itself. Landing by a garage or gas station is a good idea so you can fill up the Whiplash with gas, because they typically start off close to empty. Garages are known to have gas canisters and are usually less busy than the gas stations.

How to drive it through the storm

Once you’ve got your hands on a Whiplash and filled it up with gas, we actually recommend not driving around, as this could lead to other players who could damage your vehicle. Hang out around the car and, eventually, the storm will come in. Hopefully, you picked a spot that isn’t too far from the storm, but if you did, no worries. Make your way to the nearest storm, but make sure you do so quickly.

All you have to do is pop in quickly, so no need to stick around in the storm more than you have to. As soon as you get credit for completing the challenge, immediately turn around and drive back to safety. If you’re only looking to complete the challenge and don’t care about finishing the match, you can quit out at this point. Otherwise, you’ll want to make sure you can make your way out. We also advise waiting until the storm has stopped so you don’t have to worry about outrunning it, which can get messy.

