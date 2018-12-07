Break the rules and bust a move to complete Fortnite's new dance challenge

Share

Fortnite season seven has finally arrived along with a chilly winter breeze. Not only are there new locations, an entirely new terrain to experience, a new mode to check out, and new skins to collect, but there are also new weekly challenges to complete. Of the season seven, week one challenges, the most important is the dance in different forbidden locations challenge.

Similar to the fan favorite from last season, dance under different streetlights, this is a nice, relaxing way to warm up to this new cold season. The dance in different forbidden locations challenge tasks Battle Royale players with using their favorite dance emotes to get down in seven different locations. Here’s everything you need to know to complete this week’s challenge.

Fortnite weekly challenges explained

It’s easy to find all of the new weekly challenges. All you need to do is head to the Battle Royale lobby and navigate a few tabs over to ‘challenges’. Here, you will find the seven challenges that are available for this week. Unfortunately, four of them are exclusive to Battle Pass owners.

If you’re interested in taking those on, you’ll have to purchase the season seven Battle Pass for 950 Vbucks or just under $10. Thankfully, the Fortnite forbidden dance locations challenge is one of the free challenges. It seems that Epic Games is offering plenty of time for players to redeem those Vbucks. This challenge isn’t extremely hard but it is a lengthy one since we have to find and visit seven different locations on the completely renovated Battle Royale map.

Since it takes quite a bit of time to complete, we recommend that you do this weekly challenge in the Team Rumble mode or any other 50 versus 50 equivalent. This ensures that you have a good amount of time to explore and reach as many locations as possible before the storm closes in. In addition, you have fewer enemies to worry about and more teammates to watch your back. There are also respawns in Team Rumble too, so that’s helpful.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations: Junk Junction

Unfortunately, almost all of the locations for this challenge are pretty far away from each other. As such, we recommend that you find yourself a vehicle or even one of the new planes to make sure you can visit as many locations as possible in each match you jump into.

The first spot we’re going to land is right in front of the huge metal llama just north of Junk Junction. On the ground nearby, you’ll find a small road sign sticking out of the ground that shows that dancing is illegal there. Stand in front of the sign and show off your best dance moves and you’ll have the first part of this challenge in the bag.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations: Pleasant Park

Unlike the last location, this next one isn’t really too close to any major areas. If you are traveling from the last location near Junk Junction, head slightly southeast until you’re south of Pleasant Park. The exact location we’re heading to is just to the south of that pleasant little town, east of Snobby Shores, and west of Loot Lake.

The exact location can be found atop the very steep mountain here. It is tall but narrow and has snow covering the tip of it. You are going to want to make it to the very top where you will find the next forbidden dance location. Do your favorite jig and you’ll have completed the second part of this season seven, week one challenge.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations: Frosty Flights

Once again, this next spot isn’t really too close to any other major locations. The closest would be the new Frosty Flights area. This is an entirely new area and you’re going to want to head all the way down to the southwest corner of the map.

You’ll find a small point that branches out, located directly south of Frosty Flights. Run to the very end of this little cliff and the next forbidden dance location will be there. Do your jig and start moving towards the eastern half of the map.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations: Dusty Divot

You might notice a trend with this challenge. It’s forbidden to dance on top of many of the mountains in Battle Royale. The next mountain we’re looking for is smack dab in the middle of the entire map. The area is southwest of Dusty Divot and north of Salty Springs.

You may need to farm some materials nearby in order to reach this location unless you have a plane. Take your time and chop down any nearby trees and rocks so you can build a ramp up to the next road sign. This one is not right at the top of the mountain but on one of the cliffs near the top, as seen above.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations: Paradise Palms

Now it’s time to head from the center of the map to the final three locations. These spots are all on the eastern half of the Battle Royale map. The exact spot we’re looking for is the large plateau-like desert mountain, southeast of Paradise Palms. It’s pretty easy to find, especially compared to previous ones. Do your dance and then move onto the next location.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations: Wailing Woods

From Paradise Palms, we are going to take a long journey to the north. Though we are staying on the eastern half of the map, these final two forbidden dance locations are very far from the last location. Head north, past the race track, Retail Row, and Lonely Lodge.

Our destination is on a little hill to the west of the Wailing Woods. Here, you’ll find the sixth road sign that you need. Do your favorite dance emote in front of it and you’ll have only one more to go. Thankfully, the last forbidden dance location isn’t too far from this one.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations: Risky Reels

The seventh and final forbidden dance location is near Risky Reels. However, the actual road sign that we need to visit isn’t in Risky Reels itself. We need to go directly east of Risky Reels, and look for a hill near some chests and an ice cream truck.

The last sign can be found on top of that little hill. It’s overlooking an area that we’ve visited recently for the Shooting Gallery challenge. All you need to do is bust a move and completely finish this season seven, week one challenge.

Fortnite forbidden dance locations reward

The reward for completing this Fortnite forbidden dance locations season seven, week one challenge is a simple one. You will get a nice set of five Battle Stars for the time it took you to do all seven locations. While not as many stars as with some challenges, that is enough to guarantee half a tier in the season seven Battle Pass. In some cases, it may be enough to rank your tier up and grant you some new rewards.