Digital Trends
Gaming

Get funky and launch rockets at enemies in ‘Fortnite’ update 6.02

Gabe Gurwin
By

Fortnite’s update 6.02 has arrived and in the spirit of Halloween, Epic Games has added the option to dance around with your friends wearing ridiculous costumes. As predicted, the Skull Trooper skin has made a comeback alongside new Skull Squad gear that you can find in the Fortnite item shop starting today. You’ll also be getting into the dancing spirit with a new Limited Time Mode called “Disco Domination”, and if you’re in the mood for something a little more dangerous, the newest weapon additions are just what you need.

Disco Domination

fortnite update 6 02 disco domination fortnitedisco

“Disco Domination” combines the two things people like to do most in Fortnite — killing each other and dancing — and turns it into a competitive mode. Two teams of 50 players each are placed on the battle royale map, which five dance floors appearing whenever the storm is not moving inward. To win, you have to capture and protect dance floors by dancing on them with no other enemies present, and you can do so more quickly in the later parts of the map. Once the storm hits its third circle, respawning will be enabled, as well, allowing for more frenetic and exciting matches.

Quadlauncher and Noble  Launcher

Also introduced in the update is the new “Quadlauncher” weapon, which fires four rockets at enemies with devastating results. Not only can it be used to quickly kill your targets — and it can also be used to destroy their structure and flush them out from hiding spots. A similar weapon called the “Noble Launcher” has been added to the Save the World mode, as well, and fires a “beam of piercing energy” at hordes of enemies.

Port-a-Fortress Returns

If you’re not the best builder, you can still be competitive in battle royale with the return of Port-a-Fortress. The item can be looted and allows you to place enormous structures without going through the building process, though it has an availability of less than 2 percent with the update. If an enemy doesn’t expect it, the Port-a-Fortress can be a great surprise trick to get the edge in a match.

6.02 bug fixes

fortnite season 6 dogs pets

There were a few bug fixes and tweaks made since update 6.01, some of which address problems with that update’s content. An issue with the dog companion Bonesy barking too frequently was fixed, as was an issue with the circle moving too close to a previous safe zone. Xbox One and Switch also received special attention to texture and hitching issues, respectively. You can find the full Fortnite update 6.02 patch notes on the official Epic Games site.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PlayStation Plus game deals
Up Next

Surface Studio 2 vs. iMac Pro: Which all-in-one rules them all?
twitchcon 2017 dates location announced california 2015 moscone center
Gaming

TwitchCon 2018 leans into the zeitgeist with multiple battle royale events

TwitchCon 2018 will host three battle royale tournaments for Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Sony, Bethesda, Creative Assembly, Epic Games, and more will be on hand during the October 26-28 convention in San Jose.
Posted By Steven Petite
battlefield 5
Gaming

Here's the scoop on 'Battlefield V' with new modes Firestorm and Tides of War

Battlefield V is one of the most ambitious games Electronic Arts and Dice have ever released, including full campaign, multiplayer, and battle royale modes, all while not charging players extra for new maps.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite v5.20 update, steady storm, new shotgun
Gaming

Get 10 Battle Stars this week with our 'Fortnite' assault rifle challenge guide

The Fortnite week 2 challenges are out as we head into the second week of season 6. This week serves up a multi-stage challenge that has several parts to it and that every player can take on. It's not easy, but offers an attractive reward.
Posted By Cody Perez
fortnite update chliler fortnitechiller
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 6.01 offers new Playground options and a chilly surprise

The latest update for Fortnite adds the Chiller, a trap that can freeze enemies and send them sliding to their doom, provided you've place it on top of a building. More customization options are also available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

PlayStation 4 players get first shot at slew of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ goodies

If you plan on buying Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4, you'll get access to a few different goodies ahead of your Xbox One friends. These include items for both the story mode and Red Dead Online.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft project xcloud announced xcloudseaofthieves
Gaming

Microsoft leaps into game streaming across devices with Project xCloud

Microsoft has announced Project xCloud, a streaming service bringing a library of Xbox games to more devices. The service is scheduled to have a technical test in 2019, and will run on Azure technology.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

The 'Fallout 76' beta kicks off October 23

Want to get into Bethesda's Fallout 76 beta? We don't know when the program will launch, but we provide instructions on how to get ready. The game officially launches on November 14.
Posted By Kevin Parrish, Gabe Gurwin
trashed 43 forza horizon 4 review 9
Gaming

How to complete the ‘Lumberjack’ skill in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

The Lumberjack skill in Forza Horizon 4 isn't as simple to complete as it might seem. Here's how to perform it, as well as the spots in the game where you'll be able to do so quickly.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best black friday stores fashion friends friendship 1345082
Deals

The best Black Friday stores compared: Amazon, Walmart, and more

We've rounded up details about the best sales from today's top retailers, with information about when to shop and what to look for at each. Whether you're browsing in-store or online, we've got you covered.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
borderlands 2 vr announced borderlands2vr3
Gaming

‘Borderlands 2 VR’ brings you back to Pandora, but you’ll go there alone

Borderlands 2 has already released on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and even PlayStation Vita, but it will soon have a home on PlayStation VR, as well. Borderlands 2 VR is out in December.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fallout 76
Gaming

Get caught up on all things 'Fallout 76,' including when the beta starts

Bethesda's Fallout 76 takes the open world series in a new direction. With an emphasis on co-op, survival, and rebuilding a broken world, Fallout 76 will be the largest and most challenging game in the franchise yet.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Yes, Sony is working on the PlayStation 5 — or whatever it’s called

Sony has finally confirmed that it is working on the next-generation successor to the PlayStation 4, though the company stopped short of revealing what the name would be. We have a pretty good guess.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite halloween event brings back skull trooper skin coming
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Halloween event could bring back the Skull Trooper skin

New Fortnite Halloween event leaks surfaced revealing that the Skull Trooper skin among other new spooky cosmetics could be making an appearance soon in the coming patch updates from Epic Games.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Can Chrome replace your game console? Google’s Project Stream argues it can

Google's Project Stream wants to bring console gaming directly to your Chrome browser by streaming it over the internet. The beta holds much promise but also has room for improvement.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith