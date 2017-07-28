‘Forza Horizon 3’ will let you drive the Regalia from ‘Final Fantasy XV’

Why it matters to you The Regalia will be able to hit much greater speeds in Forza Horizon 3, so if you've ever wanted to open it up in Final Fantasy VX, now's your chance.

Forza Horizon 3’s next free update will add one of contemporary gaming’s most iconic cars: the “Regalia” from Final Fantasy XV. Set to be gifted to all players who played either game before the August 1 launch date, it will bring with it all of the fancy automations and moving parts of its fantastical counterpart, and by the looks of it in a new trailer, it will even have a bit of power under the hood.

Although Final Fantasy XV’s gameplay involved a lot of on-foot activity, much of the game can be spent cruising the game’s highways and experiencing the beautiful vistas and landscapes Square Enix created. The Regalia is a monstrously luxurious car, so it’s no wonder it’s set to show up in another game about the beauty of open-world driving like Forza Horizon 3.

By bringing it to bear in a game with a little more of an automotive focus too, we can learn a little more about it. The Regalia is said to sport a monstrous 7.2-liter, supercharged V12 engine (thanks Gamespot) that outputs 536 horsepower.

It’s the style of the car that’s its calling card through. With sleek, retro lines, a triple exhaust system at the rear and an aggressive front grille, it will be a striking addition to Horizon 3‘s lineup of cars. While that range isn’t quite as much as the monstrously packed Forza Motorsport 7, with a roster of more than 350, Horizon is no slouch in that department.

Those excited by the prospect of the Regalia making the jump over to the Forza title can rest easy, it’s not going to be a paid addition. Indeed if you have simply played Forza Horizon 3 or Final Fantasy XV at any point before the car’s launch date on August 1, you’ll automatically be eligible to download it. Horizon 3 players will receive an in-game message to prompt the update, while Final Fantasy gamers will instead be sent an Xbox Live message with a code that will let them redeem the car should they buy the game to drive it in.

You should be able to hit high speeds with this Regalia with enough road, too. One complaint a lot of fans had with the car in Final Fantasy XV was that it often felt sluggish. That won’t be the case in Horizon 3.