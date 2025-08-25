 Skip to main content
Forza Horizon 6 might be revealed sooner than you think

The announcement races ever closer

A classic automobile, pulling a tight turn to pursue a fast travel sign
Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 launched nearly four years ago, and fans have been looking for news of the sequel. A recent Reddit thread suggested it might be set in Japan, due to a car company posting that the Forza team was scanning in a Kei truck. Take that with a grain of salt, though; it’s not confirmed, and it means the game might just have Japanese vehicles (or a Truck-kun crossover).

That said, rumors have pointed to the Forza Horizon 6 reveal taking place during Tokyo Game Show. The event is held annually, usually toward the end of September, and this year’s TGS is set to be the biggest one ever. More than that, Xbox has confirmed it’s attending the show and announcing news there.

Here’s a bit of historical context. Xbox, as a brand, has never done well in Japan, particularly in comparison to Nintendo and Sony. It has recently seen success with the Series S|X and a larger collaboration with Japanese game studios, but the platform still doesn’t perform on the same level as its competitors.

Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games

Phil Spencer has spearheaded a push to appeal to more of the Japanese market. While the scanning of a Kei truck isn’t proof that Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan, it’s a hint — and revealing the next title in the Horizon lineup at Tokyo Games Show makes sense if that is, in fact, the setting.

Developer Playground Games has a solid track record of post-launch support, releasing frequent content updates for games long after release. However, Forza Horizon 5 updates have seen a noticeable drop lately. Many fans take this to mean the studio is busy with development on the next entry and is gearing up for its announcement.

Japan has been a requested location for the franchise since day one, and it makes sense. The country has a vibrant history with car culture and an active underground racing scene (as seen in “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” and anime like “Initial D”). For now, these are just rumors, and these guesses are mere speculation. We’ll have to wait until next month’s show to find out one way or another.

