Forza Motorsport 7 in 4K will need a 1080 or Vega 64 to run smoothly

Why it matters to you Forza Motorsport 7 will be pretty, but you won't need a monster system just to be able to play it.

Forza Motorsport 7 will require a hefty PC to run at ultra settings at 4K resolution, with Turn 10 recommending top-of-the-line graphics cards and processors for that level of detail. But if you can’t afford the latest and greatest hardware, don’t fret, the game will be compatible with a variety of different systems, even running at 720p on systems using on board graphics.

The Forza games have a history of stunning graphics and the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7 is no exception. If you want to run it at full tilt you will need an impressive system. To help out those looking to upgrade before its release in October, Turn 10 released the recommended specifications for targeted resolutions, frame rates, and detail levels at Gamescom 2017.

If you just want to sneak in under the barrier for entry, you can do so with something as simple as an Ultrabook with an Intel Core i5-6200 CPU, 8GB of RAM and on-board Intel HD 520 or better graphics. You will be unlikely to have anything but minimum graphics settings, nor hit a frame rate higher than 30 regularly, but you can at least view it at 720p resolution.

For those on a low-end desktop, you can achieve similar results with a Core i5-750, or AMD FX-6300 CPU, with 8GB of RAM and either a GT 740 or R7 250X. None of that hardware is new or expensive, so most shouldn’t have difficulty meeting that mark.

If you want the game to look a little prettier, you could go for what Turn 10 describes as “recommended.” There you’ll be gaming at 1080p at 60 frames per second, but you will need some heftier hardware to do it. You’ll need at least a Core i5-4460 or FX 8350 CPU, paired up with 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1050Ti or RX 560.

For those who want to see the game at its best, you’ll be able to enjoy it at 4K resolution at 60 FPS if you have the following or equivalent hardware. A Core i7-6700K or Ryzen 7 CPU, with 16GB of RAM and a GTX 1080 or RX Vega 64 graphics card.

Whatever detail level you’re looking to play the new Forza at, though, don’t forget that as one of the largest games ever made, you’ll need at least 100GB of install space for it. That doesn’t even begin to factor in DLC, so if you’re running an older, smaller SSD, make sure you clear some space for it.

Forza Motorsport 7 is set to release on October 7 on Windows PCs and Xbox One.