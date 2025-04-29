Full Pokémon list in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents How many Pokémon are there now? Every Pokémon in 2025

The entire Pokémon empire was built on the simple catchphrase of “gotta catch ’em all.” That was more than achievable in the first generation, but each one has added dozens upon dozens of new creatures to the roster. What started as a big, but manageable 151 Pokémon has multiplied by nearly a factor of 10 in 2025. It has gotten to the point where the newest Pokémon games aren’t even able to include the entire roster anymore. Since we are obsessed with fully completing our Pokédexes in every game, we do appreciate not having an overwhelming number to deal with, but it does make it hard to keep track of exactly how many Pokémon there even are anymore. We have gone back through our old save files on every Pokémon game from the Game Boy to the Switch and counted every single Pokémon to give you the full list as of 2025.

How many Pokémon are there now?

Before we list every Pokémon, the grand total as of generation 9 in 2025 is a whopping 1,025 Pokémon. This is according to the National Pokédex that excludes variants on the same Pokémon, such as regional forms, mega evolutions, and gigantamax Pokémon. If you did include those forms, the total would grow to 1,164.

Every Pokémon in 2025

The best way to list all the Pokémon as of 2025 is by their Pokédex number. Starting from 1 to 1,025, here is the full list of Pokémon.