Full PS6 specs leak sounds too good to be true

By
The PS5 disassembled on a table.
Sony

What happened? Moore’s Law Is Dead is back with yet another leak after dropping a ton of into on the PS6 handheld. This time, he claims to have a full breakdown of the PS6 specs, and, if true, they are far more powerful than I was expecting.

  • Moore’s Law Is Dead’s latest video details the full specs of the unannounced PS6.
  • It is said to be powered by an AMD “Orion” APU with up to 10 Zen 6 cores.
  • The GPU is said to be a 52-54 CU RDNA 5 with 34-40 TFLOPS.
  • It could achieve 2.5 – 3X faster rasterization and 6 – 12X better ray tracing compared to the base PS5.
  • Moore’s Law Is Dead remains convinced the PS6 will launch in fall 2027.

This is important because: those with the technical acumen can now begin to make realistic predictions on how strong the PS6 could realistically be and ballpark prices.

  • These specs suggest the PS6 will be on par with an RTX 5090 in terms of ray tracing performance.
  • With improved PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), the PS6 could be anywhere between 4 and 8 times faster than the PS5.
Why should I care? With rumors about the PS6 becoming more and more frequent, PlayStation fans are desperate to know as much as they can about the new hardware. Even though these are rumors, we can use them to start to set our expectations somewhat realistically for what next-gen will look like. For comparison, MLID explains that the PS5 was about 8x faster than the base PS4 graphically, or about 4x faster than the PS4 Pro. While the PS6 could be anywhere from 4 – 8x faster based on these specs, the much faster ray tracing and rasterization (converting vector graphics into an image) could pick up the slack.

OK, what’s next? Sadly, it is still a waiting game. As much fun as it is to speculate on rumors, that’s all we can really do until Sony makes any official statement about the PS6. Until then, I have a full roundup of everything you need to know about the PS6 with every credible leak and rumor dissected.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
