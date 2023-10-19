 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a huge sale happening on Funko Pop collectibles — From $4

Briley Kenney
By
Funko Pop collectibles
Funko Pop!

The Funko Pop collectibles world is massive in that it encompasses virtually every universe and fandom out there. From Star Wars — some of the best Mandalorian gifts are from Funko Pop collectibles — the Harry Potter universe, and Marvel to WWE, DC, and even , it’s no tall tale to say there’s something in it for everyone. Collectibles are always at their best when you can buy low and sell high, unless you’re going to keep them forever, in which case it’s still best to buy them for as cheap as possible. Now’s your chance to do just that, thanks to a massive Funko Pop collectibles sale at Amazon. Right off the bat, we’ll say it’s best to browse the sale for yourself because there are so many Funko Pop models available. If you need some help choosing, we’re also going to call out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the Funko Pop collectibles sale

The big names are all here, including Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Avatar, Game of Thrones, and many, many others. But there are also quite a few smaller standouts, like the Squid Games Funko we called out already or the , , and characters. There are a lot on sale for incredible prices too, down to just $4 or $5 from $13, saving you over 50% off.

There are so many it’s easy to get overwhelmed, but the trick is to take a moment and think about your favorite universes. Are you a superhero or Marvel fan? Do you prefer the high fantasy themes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon? Are you into something else, like Attack on Titan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar the Last Airbender, or Care Bears? Again, your best option is always going to be browsing the sale for yourself because only you know what you like best, but the collection is immense. Funko Pop even makes limited action figures, like the Stranger Things collectibles, that look like they came right from the 1980s.

Related

, from Ninja Turtles, is just $6 right now, down from $11. is only $5 instead of her normal $13. The from Disney’s Beauty in the Beast is also discounted, down to $5 from $13. You’ll notice almost immediately there are similarities in the pricing — they’re all about 50% to over 60% off, which is a massive savings, especially if you buy multiple Funko Pop collectibles at once.

We could go on forever listing all of the Funko Pop collectibles, but these deals aren’t going to last forever. In fact, they might not even last through the week, so you’ll want to take advantage as soon as possible. Godspeed, fellow geeks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $600 for Prime Day
lenovo ideapad gaming 3i deal october 2022

Amazon's Prime Day gaming laptop deals are back for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, releasing offers like this $300 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Instead of $900, you'll only have to pay $600 for this device. We don't think this bargain will last for long as there's always high demand for relatively affordable but dependable gaming laptops, so you shouldn't expect that it will still be available tomorrow. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can to make sure that you lock in the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop
The performance of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 won't compare to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, as inside it are the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. However, these specification are enough to run the best PC games, though you may have to select the lowest graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles in order to play them properly. Most gamers will agree to that trade-off if they can get a gaming laptop for this cheap.

Read more
Save $100 on this Logitech racing wheel and floor pedals
The PlaySeat Challenge and Logitech G29 steering wheel seen from the top down.

Racing game enthusiasts should invest in a racing wheel and floor pedals for a truly immersive experience. If you're one of them, you should check out Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023, which has a tempting offer for the Logitech G920 Driving Force. From $300, it's down to a more affordable $200 following a $100 discount. It's not going to stay this cheap for long, so if you're interested, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals
Whether you're playing the best racing games on PC, the best racing games on PlayStation 5, or the best racing games on Xbox Series X, you can go for the Logitech G920 Driving Force because it's compatible with all of these platforms, in addition to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3. It will feel like you're driving a real vehicle with its precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals, for an even more immersive way of racing on video games.

Read more
1,000s of board game prices slashed for Prime Day — from $1
board games walmart free gift card

Board games are the great equalizer when it comes to entertainment since at least everybody has played some version of Monopoly at one point in time, priming them for pretty much any other board game. Even better, they're a great option to get away from electronics and screens, especially for children, and if the electricity is ever cut, you still have something to occupy your time. With so much going for them, there's no surprise that there are thousands of board games to pick, from the simple to the incredibly complex, and in almost any theme you can think of. For example, even Monopoly has themes from Game of Thrones to anything else you can think of.

Of course, not all board games are cheap, and if you're buying one, you'll likely want to buy several. Luckily, there's a massive sales event on thousands of board games going on right now at Amazon, and you can pick up some great games for relatively cheap. While we've collected some of our favorite deals here, it's well worth checking out the complete sale using the button below; we're sure you'll find something you'll love.

Read more