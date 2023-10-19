The Funko Pop collectibles world is massive in that it encompasses virtually every universe and fandom out there. From Star Wars — some of the best Mandalorian gifts are from Funko Pop collectibles — the Harry Potter universe, and Marvel to WWE, DC, and even , it’s no tall tale to say there’s something in it for everyone. Collectibles are always at their best when you can buy low and sell high, unless you’re going to keep them forever, in which case it’s still best to buy them for as cheap as possible. Now’s your chance to do just that, thanks to a massive Funko Pop collectibles sale at Amazon. Right off the bat, we’ll say it’s best to browse the sale for yourself because there are so many Funko Pop models available. If you need some help choosing, we’re also going to call out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the Funko Pop collectibles sale

The big names are all here, including Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Avatar, Game of Thrones, and many, many others. But there are also quite a few smaller standouts, like the Squid Games Funko we called out already or the , , and characters. There are a lot on sale for incredible prices too, down to just $4 or $5 from $13, saving you over 50% off.

There are so many it’s easy to get overwhelmed, but the trick is to take a moment and think about your favorite universes. Are you a superhero or Marvel fan? Do you prefer the high fantasy themes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon? Are you into something else, like Attack on Titan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar the Last Airbender, or Care Bears? Again, your best option is always going to be browsing the sale for yourself because only you know what you like best, but the collection is immense. Funko Pop even makes limited action figures, like the Stranger Things collectibles, that look like they came right from the 1980s.

, from Ninja Turtles, is just $6 right now, down from $11. is only $5 instead of her normal $13. The from Disney’s Beauty in the Beast is also discounted, down to $5 from $13. You’ll notice almost immediately there are similarities in the pricing — they’re all about 50% to over 60% off, which is a massive savings, especially if you buy multiple Funko Pop collectibles at once.

We could go on forever listing all of the Funko Pop collectibles, but these deals aren’t going to last forever. In fact, they might not even last through the week, so you’ll want to take advantage as soon as possible. Godspeed, fellow geeks.

