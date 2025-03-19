Game Informer is returning from the dead, and it sounds like good news

Something is happening with Game Informer on March 25, but it isn’t clear what that something is. Just after noon today, a video was posted to the official Game Informer pages showing the farewell message from the magazine, followed by a fade-to-black that ended with the text “March 25, 2025.”

At the same time, the former director of Game Informer Brian Shea shared a “Continue” screen and a “Now Loading…” post. Wesley LeBlanc, former editor for the magazine, shared a similar post. Multiple other former staff members shared posts in what seems like a coordinated announcement.

Recommended Videos

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Whether that means the late Game Informer is coming back as a magazine, a podcast, or in some other form remains to be seen. However, it’s worth noting that LeBlanc shared an announcement almost a month ago stating that his time at Vicarious PR had come to an end, but that he had “the most exciting opportunity” but couldn’t share details yet.

It seems that most of the former staff members are all in on something. Video game magazines were once a staple of the gaming world, but many have closed down as digital media takes center stage. That said, Electronic Gaming Monthly (EGM) recently held a tremendously successful Kickstarter to create a compendium of the best entries in its long history. Game Informer could be attempting something similar.

However, if we’re being honest, we have our fingers crossed that Game Informer will make a return. The magazine had a 33-year run before its abrupt closure. With luck, the original staff will be able to return, and the years of content will once more become available for viewing.