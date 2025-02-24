 Skip to main content
Every game of the year winner, ranked

By
Digital Trends writers pick game of the year
Digital Trends

For as long as there have been video games, people have been ranking them. We love to review games to help us decide which games are worth our time, but the next step beyond that is to decide which game was the best of that entire year. Electing a game of the year, aka GOTY, has been a tradition for decades now. Digital Trends has our own yearly winner, as does every other major outlet, but the most high-profile GOTY award is given out by The Game Awards.

While these are the best games of the last 10 years, there are plenty of upcoming video games that could upset the list.

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3
96%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Tactical, Adventure
Developer
Larian Studios
Publisher
Larian Studios
Release
August 03, 2023
Forget game of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3 might be one of the best games of all time. Unless you specifically do not like tactical RPGs, there are almost no faults to be found in this game. It is packed with fleshed-out characters, addictive combat, compelling stories, and endless replayability thanks to choices that have a massive impact on every aspect of the experience. We are still stunned by the level of reactivity this game allows for. This is a game that raises the bar so high for what RPGs can be that we worry we might never get anything on that level again.
Baldur's Gate 3 Opening Cinematic
Elden Ring

Elden Ring
95%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
FromSoftware
Publisher
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Release
February 25, 2022
At first, there was a lot of hesitation when we found out FromSoftware’s next game was going open-world. The studio had become a household name thanks to its unique approach to combat, but also intricate level design. Somehow, none of that magic was lost in Elden Ring. In fact, it is somehow even stronger. Instead of falling into typical open-world design tropes, Elden Ring encourages natural exploration and discovery, leading to some of the most satisfying moments of awe we’ve had. Thanks to the more free flowing design, it is also the most newcomer-friendly Souls game.
Elden Ring - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5, PS4

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
93%
Platforms
Wii U, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Puzzle, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
March 03, 2017
A lot of the same things we said about Elden Ring could also be applied to Breath of the Wild. This is another established franchise taking big swing in a new format, but absolutely nailed it in a way only Nintendo could. There are some faults, such as the lack of any real dungeons and the controversial weapon durability mechanic, but this game wasn’t just a breath of fresh air for Zelda, but open-world games as a whole that we wouldn’t see again until Elden Ring
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer

Astro Bot

Astro Bot
92%
Platforms
PlayStation 5
Genre
Platform, Adventure
Developer
Team Asobi
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
September 06, 2024
Not all games need to reinvent the wheel to be amazing. Case in point, Astro Bot sweeping nearly all awards in 2024, including game of the year. More than a love letter to gaming history, this game is a love letter to fun itself. Everything from the art design, powers, music, and DualSense haptics are in service of eliciting joy. And it works.
Astro Bot - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II
91%
Platforms
PlayStation 4
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Naughty Dog
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
June 19, 2020
Ignoring the controversies, we can’t recommend The Last of Us Part 2 to everyone. Those who it clicks with will love it fiercely, but it is a game that wants to tell a dark and mature story. Because it isn’t afraid to take big swings with its story, even fans of the first game were a bit divided on the sequel. While it does ask a lot from the player, it has just as much to take away from.
The Last of Us: Part II - PSX 2016 Announcement Trailer (Official)

God of War

God of War
93%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer
SIE Santa Monica Studio
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
April 20, 2018
Books can be written about the level of rehabilitation God of War managed to pull off with Kratos. Previously a one-note vessel for rage, this reboot doesn’t ignore that past but uses it to build a complex character struggling with redemption and raising a son he fears will follow in his footsteps. This year was filled with fierce competition, but pound for pound, God of War was the best game on every level.
God of War - PGW17 Trailer

It Takes Two

It Takes Two
89%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Puzzle, Adventure
Developer
Hazelight Studios
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Release
March 25, 2021
One of the most unexpected game of the year winners we’ve ever seen is a little co-op game called It Takes Two. Like the developer’s previous game, this game forced you to play with a partner and fully leaned into that design. Each new area introduced new mechanics for each player that needed to be used in tandem to progress. You are never doing the same thing for too long, and no mechanic feels underdeveloped.
It Takes Two Official Reveal Trailer

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
91%
Platforms
Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One
Genre
Adventure
Developer
FromSoftware
Publisher
Activision
Release
March 22, 2019
In many ways, Sekiro is the opposite of Elden Ring. It offers almost no player choice by way of character build or exploration, but instead, laser focuses on being the absolute best sword-to-sword combat game it can be. Much like The Last of Us Part 2, that will divide players. If you get into the groove of parrying an onslaught of boss attacks, with no options to power up to compensate for raw skill, it might be the most satisfying FromSoftware game yet. If not, though, then there’s really nothing here for you.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Gamescom 2018 Gameplay Video

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
94%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
CD Projekt RED
Publisher
WB Games, cdp.pl, Spike Chunsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Release
May 19, 2015
As impressive as The Witcher 3 still is as an RPG, even when it was released some flaws bogged down an otherwise outstanding game. The character work and quests are still some of the best, but the combat was only serviceable at best for most. It leans closer to a typical open world format, with a map littered with markers and question marks to explore, but does go out of its way to make most of its side activities more than checklists. It has been surpassed since it came out, but not by many games.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Developer Diary: Creating the Sound (Official)

Overwatch

Overwatch
82%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Strategy
Developer
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher
Blizzard Entertainment, Square Enix
Release
May 24, 2016
Overwatch was a controversial pick for game of the year. Not only was it multiplayer-only, but had some questionable monetization practices with its loot boxes. The game today bears very little resemblance to what it was in 2016 so it can be easy to forget just how massive this game was. The characters and gameplay held so much promise that sadly hasn’t been lived up to for most.
Overwatch Cinematic Trailer

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition
83%
Platforms
PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360, Xbox One
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Tactical, Adventure
Developer
BioWare Edmonton
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Release
November 18, 2014
The first game of the year winner shows just how lacking 2014 was for amazing games. We don’t mean to say Dragon Age: Inquisition is a bad game, but just not of the same caliber most think of when talking about the best game of the year. It was a far better entry than Dragon Age 2, but felt a lot like a single-player MMO. The story is decent, and companions on the level you expect from BioWare, but the game built around it was merely fine at best.
Dragon Age: Inquisition - Discover the Dragon Age Trailer

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
