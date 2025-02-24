Every game of the year winner, ranked

For as long as there have been video games, people have been ranking them. We love to review games to help us decide which games are worth our time, but the next step beyond that is to decide which game was the best of that entire year. Electing a game of the year, aka GOTY, has been a tradition for decades now. Digital Trends has our own yearly winner, as does every other major outlet, but the most high-profile GOTY award is given out by The Game Awards.

While these are the best games of the last 10 years, there are plenty of upcoming video games that could upset the list.

Baldur's Gate 3 Play 96% 96% Platforms Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Tactical, Adventure Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Release August 03, 2023 Forget game of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3 might be one of the best games of all time . Unless you specifically do not like tactical RPGs, there are almost no faults to be found in this game. It is packed with fleshed-out characters, addictive combat, compelling stories, and endless replayability thanks to choices that have a massive impact on every aspect of the experience. We are still stunned by the level of reactivity this game allows for. This is a game that raises the bar so high for what RPGs can be that we worry we might never get anything on that level again. Baldur's Gate 3 Opening Cinematic

Elden Ring Play 95% 95% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware Release February 25, 2022 At first, there was a lot of hesitation when we found out FromSoftware’s next game was going open-world . The studio had become a household name thanks to its unique approach to combat, but also intricate level design. Somehow, none of that magic was lost in Elden Ring . In fact, it is somehow even stronger. Instead of falling into typical open-world design tropes, Elden Ring encourages natural exploration and discovery, leading to some of the most satisfying moments of awe we’ve had. Thanks to the more free flowing design, it is also the most newcomer-friendly Souls game. Elden Ring - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5, PS4

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Play 93% 93% Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3 Publisher Nintendo Release March 03, 2017 A lot of the same things we said about Elden Ring could also be applied to Breath of the Wild. This is another established franchise taking big swing in a new format, but absolutely nailed it in a way only Nintendo could. There are some faults, such as the lack of any real dungeons and the controversial weapon durability mechanic, but this game wasn’t just a breath of fresh air for Zelda, but open-world games as a whole that we wouldn’t see again until Elden Ring The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer

Astro Bot Play 92% 92% Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Team Asobi Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release September 06, 2024 Not all games need to reinvent the wheel to be amazing. Case in point, Astro Bot sweeping nearly all awards in 2024, including game of the year. More than a love letter to gaming history, this game is a love letter to fun itself. Everything from the art design, powers, music, and DualSense haptics are in service of eliciting joy. And it works. Astro Bot - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

The Last of Us Part II Play 91% 91% Platforms PlayStation 4 Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Naughty Dog Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release June 19, 2020 Ignoring the controversies, we can’t recommend The Last of Us Part 2 to everyone. Those who it clicks with will love it fiercely, but it is a game that wants to tell a dark and mature story. Because it isn’t afraid to take big swings with its story, even fans of the first game were a bit divided on the sequel. While it does ask a lot from the player, it has just as much to take away from. The Last of Us: Part II - PSX 2016 Announcement Trailer (Official)

God of War Play 93% 93% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer SIE Santa Monica Studio Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release April 20, 2018 Books can be written about the level of rehabilitation God of War managed to pull off with Kratos. Previously a one-note vessel for rage, this reboot doesn’t ignore that past but uses it to build a complex character struggling with redemption and raising a son he fears will follow in his footsteps. This year was filled with fierce competition, but pound for pound, God of War was the best game on every level. God of War - PGW17 Trailer

It Takes Two Play 89% 89% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Release March 25, 2021 One of the most unexpected game of the year winners we’ve ever seen is a little co-op game called It Takes Two. Like the developer’s previous game, this game forced you to play with a partner and fully leaned into that design. Each new area introduced new mechanics for each player that needed to be used in tandem to progress. You are never doing the same thing for too long, and no mechanic feels underdeveloped. It Takes Two Official Reveal Trailer

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Play 91% 91% Platforms Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One Genre Adventure Developer FromSoftware Publisher Activision Release March 22, 2019 In many ways, Sekiro is the opposite of Elden Ring. It offers almost no player choice by way of character build or exploration, but instead, laser focuses on being the absolute best sword-to-sword combat game it can be. Much like The Last of Us Part 2, that will divide players. If you get into the groove of parrying an onslaught of boss attacks, with no options to power up to compensate for raw skill, it might be the most satisfying FromSoftware game yet. If not, though, then there’s really nothing here for you. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Gamescom 2018 Gameplay Video

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Play 94% 94% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher WB Games, cdp.pl, Spike Chunsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment Release May 19, 2015 As impressive as The Witcher 3 still is as an RPG, even when it was released some flaws bogged down an otherwise outstanding game. The character work and quests are still some of the best, but the combat was only serviceable at best for most. It leans closer to a typical open world format, with a map littered with markers and question marks to explore, but does go out of its way to make most of its side activities more than checklists. It has been surpassed since it came out, but not by many games. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Developer Diary: Creating the Sound (Official)

Overwatch Play 82% 82% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Strategy Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment, Square Enix Release May 24, 2016 Overwatch was a controversial pick for game of the year. Not only was it multiplayer-only, but had some questionable monetization practices with its loot boxes. The game today bears very little resemblance to what it was in 2016 so it can be easy to forget just how massive this game was. The characters and gameplay held so much promise that sadly hasn’t been lived up to for most. Overwatch Cinematic Trailer