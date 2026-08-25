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Game of Thrones: War for Westeros puts the fate of the Iron Throne in your hands

The gameplay reveal trailer showcases real-time battles, playable heroes, and four warring factions across Westeros.

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PlaySide Studios
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 3 hours ago

Game of Thrones fans have tried their hand at ruling Westeros before, but never quite like this. During Gamescom 2026‘s Opening Night Live, PlaySide Studios unveiled the first gameplay trailer for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, an officially licensed real-time strategy game arriving on PC via Steam in early 2027.

What does gameplay look like in War for Westeros?

The game was originally announced back at Summer Game Fest 2025, though it only received a brief cinematic trailer at the time. This new footage is our first real look at how the game actually plays.

You can pick your side, commanding House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the dreaded White Walkers as you fight to conquer the Seven Kingdoms. Unlike the show where the throne’s fate was scripted, you’re the one waging the battles that decide who ultimately claims it.

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The trailer also brings back plenty of familiar faces, including Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Robb Stark, Jaime Lannister, Tywin Lannister, and even the Night King himself, all wielding unique abilities that can swing entire battles in your favor. You will also see Ghost and Grey Wind fighting alongside their respective Stark companions.

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PlaySide Studios

Success depends on real strategic decisions, training units, gathering resources, constructing buildings, and steadily claiming enemy territory as you go. Each faction plays completely differently too, with its own armies, buildings, and mechanics shaped by its identity from the show.

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PlaySide Studios

Is there a Game of Thrones: War for Westeros beta?

PlaySide has confirmed an upcoming beta test, with participation details promised later this year, so signing up for the official newsletter now might be worth it if you want early access.

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PlaySide Studios

War for Westeros wasn’t the only big reveal at Opening Night Live. Krafton revealed DED.NET, a strange 1990s roguelite shooter spun off from PUBG. Whereas HoYoverse surprised everyone with Nodus Fall, a dark fantasy RPG that looks nothing like its usual games.

Xbox also dropped a new story trailer for Gears of War: E-Day, and Ananta finally locked in a January 2027 release date. Whether you’re a Game of Thrones diehard or just a gaming fan, these games are worth keeping on your radar.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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