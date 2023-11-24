 Skip to main content
Buying a game controller on Black Friday? Don’t forget this must-have accessory for sweaty gamers

Sam Hill
By
GamerGrip dry hand formula near gaming gear.
SCUF

Every competitive gamer knows that, sometimes, you’re only as good as your gear.

I personally use third-party controllers for every platform I game on — I use a Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro when I need a controller for PC gaming, a wireless Scuf Instinct Pro controller for Xbox marathons on the couch, and a PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Switch. Improved ergonomics on all of these controllers make for overall comfier gaming (and they look a lot cooler than first-party controllers too).

But lately, I’ve been jumping into fast-paced competitive shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the new OG season of Fortnite and running into a problem that new gear can’t solve: sweaty hands. I don’t know if it’s because I’m out of practice or if  I’m just getting older, but when I’m the last player on my team standing in a game of Search & Destroy, I start to lose my grip a bit.

Enter Gamer Grip, a dry hand formula that blocks sweat and protects your K/D. When I first heard about this product, I admittedly thought it was a little goofy. Did I really need a gaming skincare routine? But the first time I used it, I saw the benefits immediately. Just a pea-sized portion of product rubbed into my hands dried out my hands immediately — they felt connected to my controller. No missed shots during a high-stress Fortnite fight, no whiffed drifts in Mario Kart 8, and no possessions off in a tight game of NBA 2K24 due to sweaty hand management.

I was a little worried about Gamer Grip drying out my hands too much, but rehydrating is easy with a little wash and lotion. Absolutely no residue has been left on any of my controllers either.

In addition to video games, Gamer Grip has been a great addition to the gym as well. The fast-acting product is perfect for prepping for weight-lifting and drier hands have definitely helped hold on to my limited basketball handles.

There are a handful of great deals on Gamer Grip for Black Friday depending on what quantity you’re looking to order. This weekend the website is running a buy two, get one free special. There are also some sales on bundles through the holiday season as well.

