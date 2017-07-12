‘Minecraft: Education Edition’ tops Games for Change 2017 finalist list

Why it matters to you Games for Change offers a chance to celebrate games that are about more than just mechanics and graphics.

The list of finalists for this year’s Games for Change Awards has been released and Minecraft: Education Edition has been given the nod in two of the four main categories. Although it’s the only double award nominee, it does face stiff competition for Game of the Year, with the likes of Epistory, Everything, 1979 Revolution and Sea Hero Quest all with a chance of stealing the show.

Unlike other game awards, like the BAFTAs, which laud games for their aesthetics, mechanics, and features within their defined genre, Games for Change is more interested in social impact. It looks at educational games, innovative games, and ones that provide great gameplay while improving the lives of their players, and on July 31, it plans to announce the best of the best.

Minecraft: Education Edition is currently up for the Best Gameplay and Most Significant Impact awards, facing off against Sea Hero Quest, Tracking Ida, Liyla and the Shadows of War and Walden – A Game.

While Minecraft’s ability to encourage creativity, team building, and basic programming is well known, titles like Sea Hero Quest aide dementia research. Epistory looks to encourage typing skill through a narrative story. At Play in the Cosmos, up for the Best Learning Game, offers a unique look at the universe, while Liyla and the Shadows of War looks to teach players about Gaza during the conflict of 2014.

All of these games and more will face off at the awards show which will take place during the Games for Change Festival between July 31 and August 2, which looks to bring together developers and gamers alike to discuss improving the world through play.

Many different games and platforms will be on show during the event, including a specific look at virtual reality games. Taking place as part of the festival, VR for Change will show how VR games are advancing real world causes and helping to raise awareness through up-close and personal virtual reality experiences.

If you’d like to attend the award ceremony or any of the festival’s events, you can pick up tickets now starting at $150. The show starts at 9 a.m. on July 31 and will take place at the Parsons School of Design in New York City.