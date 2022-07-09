Gamescom 2022: Here are the publishers that are attending

Gamescom 2022 is set to take place between August 24 and August 28 as a hybrid event — meaning it will take place both online and at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany — and we’re expecting no shortage of gaming news and demos over the course of those five exciting days. More than 500 companies have already registered for the show, including a solid selection of high-profile publishers eager to show off what they’ve been working on. Here are most of the major players you can expect to see at the show in August.

2K Games

We have little to go on when it comes to what 2K is going to show off at Gamescom 2022, but it’s safe to assume we’ll get a first look at some new content for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and a glimpse at some upcoming sports titles. Beyond that, though, there are two major franchises with new entries in the works that we’re all hoping to see.

In 2019, it was revealed that a new BioShock game was in development from internal studio Cloud Chamber, so enough time has passed to make it at least possible that we could get our first glimpse at it. Meanwhile, reports of Mafia 4 surfaced earlier this year, and it’s expected to be a prequel to the original game. While it’s always possible we could see a teaser, it’s much less likely that we’ll see a significant reveal of that one.

505 Games

Studio 505 Games has promised a “diverse lineup of product” at Gamescom 2022. We could very well get a closer look at the Finnish folklore-based Among the Trolls, and we can probably expect to see some fresh information on the upcoming roleplaying game Eiyuden Chronicles. If we’re lucky, we may even get a bit more information on the intriguing new title Miasma Chronicles that the company teased in May during its first-ever solo showcase.

Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco is one of gaming’s most adored publishers, but we’re not quite sure what the company has up its sleeve for Gamescom this year. Even if it may be a bit too soon to expect a look at any Elden Ring DLC — though you can’t stop us from dreaming about it — it’s perfectly reasonable to anticipate getting another peak at One Piece Odyssey, an upcoming roleplaying game based on the popular franchise. Other games to keep an eye out for include Gundam Evolution, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers. But like, for real, can we get some Elden Ring DLC, please?

Koch Media

The main game to expect to see from Koch Media, of course, is the soon-to-be-released Saints Row reboot, which just so happens to be launching the day before Gamescom 2022 begins. Also, we could get some extended gameplay of the recently announced third-person horror title The Chant, which is shaping up to look pretty creepy.

Sega

Sega has some cool stuff on the horizon, including the tactical action title Endless Dungeon and the flashy competitive shooter Hyenas. But the real question everyone is hoping to receive an answer to is when Sonic Frontiers is going to release. Despite some iffy reception to the game, Sega has promised it won’t be delayed, so it’s perfectly plausible that we’ll get that answer during the company’s announcements at Gamescom 2022.

Team17

Team17 will be publishing the challenging action-RPG Thymesia in early August, but it’s possible the company could still shine a light on it a little later in the month at Gamescom 2022. A recent dev update regarding the isometric action-adventure title Batora: Lost Haven states that the game is inching very close to release, so it’s safe to assume that we’ll see a release date revealed for that one.

THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic has already promised that it will showcase at least nine games at Gamescom 2022, including four unannounced titles. Those four games will be first revealed during the company’s own showcase on August 12 before getting closer looks at the larger exhibition. While we can’t be certain what any of these will be, we can all keep our fingers crossed for new games in the fan-favorite Darksiders and Metro franchises.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft remains one of gaming’s most prolific publishers, so it makes perfect sense for it to show up at most major gaming conventions. It will certainly be at Gamescom 2022, but not much has been shared about what we can expect. We can assume with relative ease, however, that we’ll get more details on upcoming titles like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and maybe even Skull and Bones, the latter of which received a re-reveal on July 7 following years of almost complete radio silence.

Warner Bros

Warner Bros is almost certain to shine a spotlight on a variety of highl anticipated games it’s currently cooking up. We may get a release date for Hogwarts Legacy, while the October release of Gotham Knights means that the company will probably want to hype that one up a bit more, too. If we’re lucky, we might even get some new info on Rocksteady’s frenetic Suicide Squad game that is currently set for 2023.

Xbox

Xbox has already stated that its presence at Gamescom 2022 will be focused on providing updates on previously announced titles. The company could always be playing things close to the chest and shock us with a new game or two, but it went pretty big with its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June, so it makes sense that it may just want to further highlight what players can expect from those games over the next year. This means we could get some expanded gameplay for games like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more.

