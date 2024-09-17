 Skip to main content
The GameSir G8 Galileo mobile gaming controller is $37 off today

The GameSir G8 Galileo on a white background.
For one of the better gaming deals around, check out the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller which is currently on sale at Amazon right now. The device usually costs $100 but it’s reduced by $37 or 37% today so it’s down to $63 for a limited time. Snap it onto your phone and you’re all set for far superior mobile gaming than before. If that sounds exciting to you, read on and we’ll take you through how it works.

Why you should buy the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller

Playing the best iPhone games is great but some aren’t as satisfying when you’re relying on touch controls. That’s where something like the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller helps significantly and it works with the latest iPhones as well as the best Android phones. If your phone has a USB-C port, you can connect this.

The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller is designed to wrap around your phone and replicate an Xbox controller style experience. It has Hall Effect Joysticks and Hall Triggers with 360-degree seamless pinpoint controls so you get the same precision as you would from a regular Xbox controller.

Buttons are also typical of an Xbox controller but the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller has two extra buttons for quick in-game customization which are quickly programmable. Other features include lossless 3.5mm audio and pass-through charging while you can also swap out the thumbsticks for one that works better for your limbs.

Impressively, the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller also has a movable USB Type-C port so you can get the fit just how you need it. Those little details soon ensure this is one of the best game controllers for Android phones. On a fun note, you can also swap out the faceplate to something that works better for you with magnetic detachable options for switching out your gaming setup.

Besides being able to use the GameSir G8 Galileo to play Android or iPhone games, it’ll also work well with cloud services like GeForce Now, PS Remote Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, so it’s perfect for gaming on the move.

A stylish and effective way of making your mobile gaming experience more enjoyable, the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller normally costs $100. Today, you can buy it from Amazon for $63 so you save $37 off the regular price. Take a look at it now as it’s likely to end soon given this is a limited time deal.

