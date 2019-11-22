GameStop is preparing for Black Friday — or Thursday, as doors will open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving — but if you’re willing to venture into the store, you can score some huge savings. Whether you want to buy a Nintendo Switch or are looking to purchase cheap games for loved ones, GameStop has you covered this year.

From November 28 through November 29, you will be able to get a $25 gift coupon when you purchase a Nintendo Switch system at GameStop. The system will still cost its normal $300 price, but a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also included. From November 30 through December 1, the same deal will apply to the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Lite system at its regular price of $200.

A similar deal will give you a $25 gift coupon with the purchase of a PlayStation 4 Pro, and the Xbox One X system will come bundled with NBA 2K20 for only $350.

The best deals you’ll find, however, are on individual games. You will be able to get major third-party games like Devil May Cry 5, Nier: Automata, and Rage 2 for $20 each. Other major deals include The Division 2 for just $12, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $38, and Borderlands 3 for $30. Though Anthem was not well-received, you’ll only need to spend $5 to try it out for yourself.

Though Nintendo is notoriously stingy with its deals during the holiday season, you can still buy several Switch games fat a cheap price during Black Friday. Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be available for $20, as will several different Lego games on the system. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild should be one of the first games any new Nintendo Switch owner plays, and it will be available for just $40. With enough content to keep you playing for hundreds of hours, it could be the only Switch game you need to buy for the new players in your life.

You can wait until Thanksgiving if you want to shop the GameStop deals at retail locations, but they will also be available online starting at 9 p.m. ET on November 26. Given that winter is quickly approaching, being able to purchase them from the comfort of your home is certainly a luxury.

