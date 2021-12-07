  1. Gaming

Garfield and lasagna are coming to Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl

DeAngelo Epps
By

After a bit of waiting, the first add-on character is arriving on Nickelodeon’s Smash Bros.-like fighting game Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl. That character is Garfield, the lasagna-loving (and now meme-ified) cat, who will be added on December 9 as free additional content for the game.

Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl is a platform fighter starring classic to modern Nicktoons characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, and more. Garfield is the latest addition to the roster and will be followed by many more, according to the game’s developer, Ludosity.

Garfield comes as no surprise to many players and followers of the fighting games. For quite some time now, there have been data miners searching for potential DLC characters set to join the fray. One of the earliest characters found in the game’s code was Garfield, who comes with his own Pokémon stadium-esque stage with a lasagna twist.

If the miners are anything to go by, Garfield will soon be joined by characters like Cindy Vortex from Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, Ninja Turtles’ adversary Shredder, and Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life.

While the game has quite a bit of life ahead of it and has been successful with competitive players already, it’s yet to be seen if there will be any additional gameplay mode content or even voice acting added later on to keep things fresh.

You can get Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl right now on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch. Garfield will be hitting each version of the game for free on Thursday, December 9.

