Gears of War: E-Day PC requirements are here, and that SSD is hungry

The countdown to Gears of War: E-Day is officially getting serious. The Coalition has announced that the game has gone gold, meaning development has reached a major launch milestone, while also revealing its final PC specifications. Even better, PC and Xbox players won’t have to wait until launch day to start downloading the hefty beast, with pre-install beginning September 29.

Gears of War: E-Day is ready for deployment

Pre-install begins on September 29 at 8 AM PT / 15:00 UTC across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App on PC and Steam. That’s particularly handy for anyone planning to jump in during Early Access, which starts October 1 for Premium Edition owners. The full launch follows on October 6, with the game also arriving day one on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

The PC requirements are split across Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra tiers, giving gamers a rough idea of where their hardware stands. The baseline calls for 12GB of RAM and an RTX 2060/RTX 5050-class GPU, while the recommended and Ultra tiers step things up considerably, with the latter targeting 4K at 60fps with upscaling.

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There is one particularly important requirement hiding among all those CPU and GPU names: Gears of War: E-Day requires 115GB of storage. As such, PC players will want to make sure there is plenty of room on the SSD before the Locust come knocking.

This Gears game is bringing some serious PC hardware along

The requirements aren’t just about pushing prettier pixels. Gears of War: E-Day is built on Unreal Engine 5 and supports hardware ray-traced reflections, shadows and global illumination, alongside DLSS, FSR and XeSS upscaling technologies. PC players also get HDR, ultrawide monitor support, advanced graphics settings and a built-in benchmark mode. The Coalition says it has continued improving PC stability and performance since the July multiplayer beta.

The good news is that the minimum specification isn’t exactly a PC-eating monster. An RTX 2060-class GPU and 12GB of RAM should get the door open, while the recommended tier is still within reach for plenty of relatively modern gaming PCs. The Ultra specification, naturally, is where things start getting spicy. With pre-install starting September 29 and the full game arriving October 6, there’s now very little standing between PC gamers and another trip to Sera.

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