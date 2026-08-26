GeForce NOW will soon let you fine-tune DLSS 4.5 settings per game

NVIDIA revealed a wave of GeForce NOW updates at Gamescom 2026, bringing deeper graphics customization to subscribers along with a massive push into new hardware ecosystems and a steady stream of day-one game additions.

Fine-tuning graphics in the cloud

The headline feature for existing members is granular control over DLSS 4.5 rendering settings. Instead of forcing server-side defaults on everyone, Nvidia will soon let users tweak DLSS Super Resolution, Dynamic Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction directly inside the cloud stream.

That means if you want to push demanding ray-traced or path-traced titles to their absolute limit, you can dial in visual fidelity precisely how you like it. On the flip side, competitive gamers targeting ultra-smooth 360 FPS streaming can adjust settings to prioritize latency and raw frame rates instead.

Expanding hardware support

Nvidia also announced that it’s widening GeForce NOW access across more devices and platforms. Building on its native Steam Deck integration, GeForce NOW will add support for Steam Machine and the Steam Controller later this year. Living room setups are getting some love too, thanks to support expanding to more Fire TV devices, including the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select. To streamline the process, Fire TV users will soon be able to buy memberships directly through their Amazon accounts.

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Browser streaming is getting a nice quality-of-life update with official Mozilla Firefox support, while GOG users will gain a single sign-on integration to sync libraries and launch titles with a single click. In addition to these upgrades, Nvidia confirmed a solid slate of day-one launches coming to GeForce NOW, including Control Resonant, Gears of War: E-Day, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, The Blood of Dawnwalker, and Star Wars Zero Company.

Nvidia didn’t share exact release timelines for these upgrades in its announcement, but noted that it will share additional details in this week’s GFN Thursday blog.